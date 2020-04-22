Zoladz Construction plans to deliver thousands of meals to area hospitals over next couple of weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Western New York business is thanking workers at Buffalo General Medical Center with some delicious food.

Zoladz Construction is dropping off more than 2,000 meals from Dinosaur BBQ to these front line workers.

They brought lunch earlier today and they’ll stop by with dinner as well.

Officials with the company say they just wanted to give back to these heroes.

This is just the start of a big effort for Zoladz.

They plan to donate more than 8,000 meals to 10 area hospitals over the next couple of weeks.