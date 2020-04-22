1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo says White House meeting was productive; compares pandemic to past times of crisis See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County officials hold coronavirus briefing News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Zoladz Construction plans to deliver thousands of meals to area hospitals over next couple of weeks

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Western New York business is thanking workers at Buffalo General Medical Center with some delicious food.

Zoladz Construction is dropping off more than 2,000 meals from Dinosaur BBQ to these front line workers.

They brought lunch earlier today and they’ll stop by with dinner as well.

Officials with the company say they just wanted to give back to these heroes.

This is just the start of a big effort for Zoladz.

They plan to donate more than 8,000 meals to 10 area hospitals over the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss