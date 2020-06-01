Newsfeed Now
Trending Stories
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
The award-winning digital program Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11:30/10:30c across the country. We tackle the top trending topics you're likely to see on your news feed in a format that allows for in-depth coverage and conversation. Missed the live show? You can check out a replay and the day's top content on this page.