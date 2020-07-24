Newsfeed Now: Behind the scenes of News Nation

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – WGN America and Nexstar Media Group are preparing to launch its live three-hour prime-time national newscast, News Nation, which debuts on September 1.

Beginning in September, News Nation will air daily from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, and will draw on the local, regional, and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

News Nation will also be streaming the latest breaking news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

