Newsfeed Now: Bodycam video shows Gabby Petito discussing fight with Brian Laundrie; TikTokers help return wedding ring

(NEXSTAR) – Gabby Petito told a Utah police officer that her then-fiancé, Brian Laundrie, grabbed her during an argument in newly released bodycam footage, but she said she started the physical fight.

After averting a government shutdown, the house is now at work to pass the president’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan. But the plan has run into some setbacks. House Democrats aim for a vote later Friday.

Rural Americans are dying from the virus at more than twice the rate of their urban counterparts, to the Rural Policy Research Institute. Medical experts said the populations are often poorer, sicker, and heavier than people in large cities. They also said many people lack access to quality health care offered in large metropolitan cities. In addition, many rural hospitals are simply overrun and understaffed.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public safety warning for fake drugs that are disguised as common pain medications but instead are full of fentanyl. A mother said her son died with the drug in his system after taking what he believed was pain medication from a friend.

Millions of Americans stress about debt on a daily basis. Millennials, the largest living generation are feeling the effects more than others.

Love was in the air over the weekend in Chicago where 50 couples celebrated their unions during a special marriage event at the iconic Wrigley building. Nuptials happened on the 100th anniversary of the building.

Cliff jumping into the ocean, a TikTok video, and a selfie. Those usually aren’t the recipe for a beautiful love story but that’s just what happened this past weekend on Hawaii Island when two couples and a photographer struck gold.

