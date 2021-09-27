Newsfeed Now: Congress faces packed week with infrastructure vote, debt ceiling debate; Kid kayaks to school during bus driver shortage

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday to Gabby Petito during a public memorial service on Long Island, New York. Her body was discovered last a few weeks ago in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Authorities continue searching for Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend who is wanted as a person of interest in her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

It’s a busy week for Congress as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing for three bills to cross the finish line. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, the continuing resolution, and the reconciliation bill hold uncertain futures as house democrats are on different pages. Republicans want no part in this.

A mother and her child were killed Saturday after falling an estimated six stories from a dining area located at Petco Park in downtown San Diego. Officials say the fall happened just before the Padres-Braves games.

A woman said she was followed into a parking garage by a man who was blaring his horn. Surveillance video shows what appears to be a man striking someone inside a car. The woman also said the man hurled a derogatory slur at her during the attack.

A man in Oklahoma was attacked and arrested after allegedly touching a child inappropriately at a bus stop.

The effects of Hurricane Ida still linger and the food industry is now carrying the weight of a pandemic and a natural disaster. Businesses around the county and in Louisiana businesses facing shortage issues.

As school districts across the nation deal with a shortage of bus drivers, a student in Colorado is getting high grades for his creativity to get to class. He traded the wheels on the bus for kayaking across a lake.

