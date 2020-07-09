Newsfeed Now: “Glee” star goes missing; Remembering Charlie Daniels

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, officials said. KTLA’s Erin Myers joined the show with the very latest on the investigation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Other stories in today’s show:
REMEMBERING CHARLIE DANIELS: A tribute to Charlie Daniels was held Wednesday night to honor the music legend and all he has done to support the military. WKRN’s Josh Breslow reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
LAWMAKER GOES VIRAL: As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Ohio State Representative Nino Vitale is urging Ohioans to not get tested for the coronavirus. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.