Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden wants to be ‘closer to normal’ by July 4; Texas teens show real girl power

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and outlined a plan to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4 in a prime time address to the nation on Thursday night, one year after the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.

“By July the Fourth there’s a good chance your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” said President Biden.

Is your face mask dirtier than you think?: A year ago, we were introduced to wearing a face mask, and now it’s something we can’t leave the house without. But did you ever stop to think, what is on them and can it make you sick?

“I think it’s a worthwhile and interesting question because we are wearing these masks all the time,” said Dr. Anna McLoon, Ph.D. Research Scientist and Assistant Professor at Siena College.

Kroger clinic patients given empty COVID-19 vaccine shots: A Kroger location in Virginia administered shots with empty syringes to multiple patients scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Kroger spokesperson told Nexstar’s WRIC that workers at one of their Little Clinic locations made the mistake of administering the shots. They said the health care professional giving the shots was under the impression that a colleague had filled the syringes prior to the appointments.

Clerk chases armed robber out of store: Surveillance video shows the moment a Missouri store owner chased a would-be robber outside, despite his having pointed a gun at her head.

Pam Overstreet, the owner of Pam’s One-Stop Bottle Shop, said the attempted armed robbery happened Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after the store opened.

Texas female powerlifters breaking barriers on their way to state finals: A female duo at Wylie High School is doing some heavy lifting, proving girls can do anything boys can do.

Marissa Moschetto and Brylee Ross both qualified for the state powerlifting competition.

