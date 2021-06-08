Newsfeed Now: White House concerned about meeting vaccination goal by July 4; Video goes viral after student checks in pool noodle for flight

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- There’s been a huge slow down in COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S., and with summer travel and activities fast approaching, and there are some concerns that the country could experience new virus outbreaks and setbacks. The White House is also concerned about meeting the 70% vaccination goal by July 4.

After a school year like they’ve never experienced before, many kids are looking forward to a summer that looks a little more normal. But for some– it’s the first time in more than a year they’ll be involved in in-person activities, and while that’s exciting, it can make some kids a little nervous.

A new congressional report was released Monday saying that children’s toy brand “Fisher-Price” ignored repeated warnings that its sleeper was dangerous.

A California mom is fighting for more time with her only child who just turned two and was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in March.

The Texas mother who posted a video of herself sneaking into her daughter’s middle school to test campus security was arrested last week.

A Missouri man says he was watching television Saturday night when his phone alerted him that bear on his Ring doorbell camera.

Passenger-shot video captured the moments a brave flight attendant and passengers took down a man allegedly trying to get into the cockpit of Delta flight 386 bound for Nashville. While on the ground, the man yelled what sounded like “stop the plane” over and over.

A woman has gone viral following a series of TikTok videos explaining how she took advantage of Southwest Airline’s two bags fly free policy in order to win a $20 bet.

As the temperature heats up, it can become dangerous if you’re not prepared for it.

A 9-year-old from Colorado is celebrating after she was granted patent for her invention.

