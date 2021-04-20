Newsfeed Now: White House prepares for Chauvin verdict; Kids possibly able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2022

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- In Minneapolis, 12 jurors are tasked with deciding if former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder or manslaughter in a case that has civil rights attorneys calling a referendum on policing in America.

For the full story visit NewsNation

Other stories in today’s show:

The White House is preparing for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

For more on this story view the video player above.

With the rise in hate crimes across the country, the San Francisco Police Department has launched a hotline for Chinese language speakers.

See the full story now on KRON

Young children may be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in early 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

See the full story now on WDTN

Face masks are required on planes, buses, trains and businesses like grocery stores to restaurants to protect not only yourself but others from COVID-19. Each state has its own rules, but some have already lifted those mask mandates.

See the full story NewsNation

Businesses in Tennessee are seeing an uptick in the past few weeks due to Spring Break. Restaurants and other business employees have been working around the clock to keep up with demand. Employees at a restaurant in Gatlinburg are grateful for one particular customer who left a lasting impression.

See the full story on WATE

The 17-year-old Cicada is getting ready to emerge across Ohio. The Brook X Cicadas have been underground and will make their way to the surface in late April or early May.

See the full story on WJW

A peacock has been on the run for more than a decade. Despite being well known in an Arkansas community, officers still aren’t able to catch him.

See the full story on KARK