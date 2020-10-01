Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rescheduled for later in the season after another Titans player and another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

In a statement, the NFL said the decision to postpone the game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 4, “was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

The league added the Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities “until further notice.”

A total of five Titans players and six staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the week, according to the NFL.

#Titans Vrabel on having any idea this game would be moved again: "I kind of figured as much, nothing formally said to me but you don't sleep much and you wake up early waiting for the results and know that could be a possibility." — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 1, 2020

In a news conference Thursday morning, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said this will now be a bye week for the team.

“What we’re focused on as a team right now is using these next few days like we would a normal bye week to mentally and physically prepare ourselves for a push for the rest of the season,” Vrabel explained.

The team hopes to be back in their facility Monday or Tuesday, Vrabel added.

#Titans Mike Vrabel: "We've asked our players to, in light of the recent tests, to not gather. Whether that's a league protocol or us asking them so that we can just avoid close contacts and that we can try to work through this and get back into the building." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) October 1, 2020

The Oct. 4 game against the Steelers at Nissan Stadium would have been the first where spectators could attend at 10-percent capacity.