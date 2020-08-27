NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign

As fans across the nation anticipate the return of the Sunday ritual that binds us together, we are calling upon you to celebrate the NFL on CBS by sharing your Buffalo Bills traditions, superstitions, at-home tailgating plans and strategies for enjoying this new and unique season.

We want you to record brief messages on your phone or share photos that showcase your devotion to the Bills.

Video Message Ideas

• Pre-game and Game Day rituals: show how you tailgate, model your lucky jersey, explain one of your superstitions

• Shout out the name of your team: “My team is _!”

• Cheer your team while sporting face paint or team gear or helmet

• Tell why you’re a big fan

• Tell why you’re most excited about having football back • Toss a football in your yard

• Follow little kids wearing big helmets running with a football

• Smack talk your favorite rivalry (in family friendly language)

• Explain how you will be enjoying football this season while social distancing (back yard

big screen? Block party? Watching in driveway with neighbors?)

• Pets dressed in team merchandise

• Vintage photos showing your history as a fan

Please try to keep your comments as brief as possible. Imagine you have no more than a minute to tell your story. If you can shout out to your team or cheer them in less than 5 seconds, that’s ideal too.

Fans react during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Video Production Tips

Instructions for Upload



Click on this UPLOAD HERE link when you are ready to share your footage/images. Under Title, please include your local station call letter followed by your name and your team. Under Notes, please include your full name, phone number and email address. Browse for files on your computer. You can add multiple files in one upload. You can submit videos and images. Once you completed all the steps above, hit Send Package. IMPORTANT: If your computer requires an Aspera plug-in in order to upload content, please click here to download!



By submitting your video, you grant ViacomCBS and its affiliates (“CBS”) a perpetual, worldwide, royalty free license to publish the video on the CBS media properties. Videos submitted must be suitable for presentation in a public forum, in the sole determination of the CBS. CBS reserves the right to reproduce the videos in full and/or edit or enhance the video for publication at their discretion in any media now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, broadcast TV. Videos must not include any person other than the submitter or those people from whom the submitter has prior written permission in order to submit. You authorize CBS to use the video as they see fit and for any purpose whatsoever, including usage in advertising. Videos will not be returned to submitters.