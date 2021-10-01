Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Transition of Power – Gov. Hochul
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
Education
Ready 4 School
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Primary Election Results
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
EverHaunt Haunted Attraction returns to Angola this weekend
Make-A-Wish Radiothon raises $280,000 for local kids
Senate confirms Trini Ross as U.S. Attorney for Western District of NY
Make-A-Wish: Russ Salvatore, who gave away 30 overnight hotel stays, talks about giving back
Video
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Discussions
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Jerry Sullivan
Community
Make-A-Wish
Where To Get Vaccinated
Contests
Shop Small 716
BestReviews
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Huddle For Hunger Week 2021
Hunger Action Month
Destination NY
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
OnCore Golf Giveaway
Trending Now
CWA workers go on strike at Mercy Hospital
Video
Town of Hamburg Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Video
Higgins says he made “embarrassing” error regarding stock transactions
Man fatally shot in home on Norfolk Avenue
Video
CVS Health offering Pfizer COVID booster shot to those eligible
Watch News 4 Now
SUNY schools begin process of de-registering unvaccinated students
Dominican hairstylist carries on family tradition at longtime Allentown salon
Video
Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 for info on Delaware Ave. killing
4 Warn Weather
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo