YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up.

The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to have the same opportunities to have that kind of health. I’m going to make sure we fight for that too and expand that,” Fetterman said.

The rally in York County was attended by 838 people, according to the Fetterman campaign.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, arrives at a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, takes part in a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, takes part in a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, takes part in a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, takes part in a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Fetterman and Oz are scheduled to participate in a debate at the abc27 studio on October 25.