ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 1995. the 31st Ryder Cup matches came to Rochester and Oak Hill.

Corey Pavin’s unlikely birdie at number 18 gave the Americans what seemed a comfortable lead.

On Sunday, Curtis Strange missed this par on 18 losing to Nick Faldo, one misstep of many for Team USA. It touched off a Euro win and a celebration that still echoes today.