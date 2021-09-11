Amherst residents gather to remember those lost on 9/11

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Amherst honored the heroism of the 9/11 first responders and the victims of the attacks Saturday.

Town officials hosted its 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance at the Amherst Memorial Hill Grove Saturday morning.

Among the people, there was Karen Eckert who lost her brother-in-law in the south tower. She says while today is hard, people are focusing on the memories of their loved ones.

“You can’t believe it’s 20 years, but we try to focus on some things I have listened to other family members — its remembrance, reflection, and resilience,” Eckert said.

“For us as a community, it’s a day of remembrance. It’s also a day of reflection about everything that makes this country great, this state great, and the importance of local volunteer fire, and police and first responders,” Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa added.

News 4’s Don Postles hosted the ceremony.