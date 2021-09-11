Buffalo Naval and Military Park raise the 9/11 Flag of Honor at memorial ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park hosted a special ceremony Saturday morning, in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Erie County was one of 60 sites around the nation selected to participate in the “9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial Ceremony.”

The Flag of Honor includes all 2,983 names of those who died 20 years ago.

“Never Forget” is a phrase used often when talking about the attacks and it’s a message that was shared again Saturday.

“They had family, friends, loved ones, hopes and dreams that were cut short by an act of terror,” Terry McGuire, chairman, Naval and Military Park said.

It’s been 20 years since the nation changed forever with the deadliest attack on United States soil in American history. First responders from Erie County and beyond rushed to help.

“Let us not forget all those involved. From the sounding of box 8087 at 8:46 on September 11, 2001, to 8:46 2021,” said Daniel J. Neaverth, Jr., commissioner, Erie County Homeland Security.

While honoring those killed in the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and in Shanksville Pennsylvania, flags were placed around the Naval Park. But that’s not all, those who suffered years after the attacks were also thanked for their unimaginable bravery and selfless service.

“Let us not forget the impact of the health of those first responders and despite understanding now, only now, that for some the lethal toxic exposure while at Ground Zero if given the choice would do it again,” added Neaverth.

50 individuals who died on 9/11 were recognized during the ceremony with a short biography read for each one.

“In the midst of horror and despair, there is a reminder of hope, patriotism and of the nation coming together. Our nation will never look the same.”

And while decades have come and gone — the memories remain sharp. Commissioner of Erie County Homeland Security quoted former President George W. Bush.

“The only marker we’ll ever need is the tick of a clock at the 46th minute of the eighth hour of the eleventh day.”