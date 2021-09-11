City of Niagara Falls fire station pauses for moment of silence

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Niagara Falls is also remembering the lives lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

City officials held a moment of silence outside the Royal Avenue fire station as part of their annual ceremony.

They say those tragic events, should be a reminder to not take life for granted.

“It seems remarkable that 20 years has passed since this incident and yet, for many of us it is as fresh as yesterday,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

Chief Joseph Pedulla said, “As first responders, we face the reality of not coming home every day we report to work, this is part of our job that we don’t think of or speak of. But, we also must remember the thousands of citizens that lost their lives that day. Those people who were going to work, boarding a flight or present in any other capacity that did not come home. Those people should never have had that concern.”

Mayor Restaino says as we remember the fallen, we also need to remember the hard work of first responders who saved so many that day.