“Healing Field” in North Tonawanda honors those lost in 9/11 attacks

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of flags are on display in North Tonawanda in memory of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

The flags are flying at a 9/11 memorial Healing Field in Gratwick Park on the banks of the Niagara River.

The tribute was put together by the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club. Each flag has a tag with the name and background of each person who lost their life that day.

One of the organizers we spoke to says it’s important that as time goes on — we never forget.

“It feels just like yesterday but it’s been 20 years, there’s a generation now, two generations that really have no idea what happened on September 11, 2001,” said Ronald Sciandra, Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club president.

“I think everyone that was around and was old enough to remember the attack knows exactly where they were, how they felt and how they reacted.”

Ceremonies will take place all weekend to honor victims, first responders, military and healthcare workers.

Flags can be purchased in memory of a loved one. all proceeds will go to local veterans groups.