List: September 11 remembrance ceremonies happening in WNY

(WIVB) — A number of events will be happening this week to mark the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Here is a list of them:

Friday, September 10

  • Getzville – 9/11 memorial liturgy at St. Pius X Church – 7 p.m.
  • Olean – Memorial service at St. Bonaventure University’s 9/11 Memorial near the Swan Business Center – 12:20 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

  • Amherst – 20th anniversary commemoration event at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove along the Ellicott Creek Bike Path – 9 a.m.
  • Buffalo
  • Cheektowaga – Tunnel to Towers 5K at Bellevue Fire Company – 10:30 a.m.
  • Lewiston – 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Niagara University flag pole between Alumni Chapel and Glynn Hall – 9 a.m.
  • Niagara Falls – 9/11 tribute at Royale Avenue Fire Station – 9:58 a.m.
  • Tonawanda – Remembrance ceremony at the Tonawanda Fire Department headquarters (44 William St.) – 9:45 a.m.

