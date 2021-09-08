List: September 11 remembrance ceremonies happening in WNY

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — A number of events will be happening this week to mark the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Here is a list of them:

Friday, September 10

Getzville – 9/11 memorial liturgy at St. Pius X Church – 7 p.m.

Olean – Memorial service at St. Bonaventure University’s 9/11 Memorial near the Swan Business Center – 12:20 p.m.

Saturday, September 11