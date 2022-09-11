AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst was one of many communities that held their own 9-11 ceremonies on Sunday.

A gloomy start to the day provided a sense of reflection at a 9/11 remembrance in the town of Amherst at the Memorial Hill Grove. People came out Sunday to offer their condolences to everyone affected by the attacks on America.

The names of local victims who died were read, followed by the ring of a bell. Volunteers, family members joined high school students from Williamsville to spread a powerful message of hope and prayer.

“Hope ultimately won the day and carries in our hearts to this day when we think about 9/11 what it means to this nation,” said Amherst town supervisor Brian Kulpa.

Amherst first responders who volunteered at ground zero in the weeks following the attacks were honored as well.