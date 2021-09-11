Western New Yorkers look to a variety of ways to honor the lives lost on 9/11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were driving past Delaware Park Saturday you might have seen some folks running the loop carrying flags. It was the Red White and Blue Annual Dawn to Dusk 911 Moving Tribute.

From the start of the day until the end of the day hundreds of folks took turns running both the American Flag and the 9/11 Flag of Honor around the Delaware Park loop.

“The outpouring of support from the folks around the park, the horn beeps along the 198, the thank yous, the thumbs up, all that,” said Jeff Gray, RWB Buffalo Captain. “It’s been fantastic.”

Emma Jennings is a military police officer working in the security forces. She’s been participating in the run for the last few years.

“It’s very humbling,” said Jennings. “I was actually born after 9/11, so to be able to be at this event today and serve in our military has been a humbling experience, especially running with the flags.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, a local family attended the 9/11 ceremony in New York City.

They were there in memory of their sister Margaret Walier Seeliger. The Hamburg native was in tower two when the planes hit.

“She just made everyone get out. The elevators would come down from the top floors, they would be crowded, and they would stop at her floor, and she would push one of her staff on. Every last one of these people made it out alive except for Margaret because she just kept waiting for the next elevator and it never came.



Paul also said that even though it’s been 20 years since 9/11 the tragedy of losing his sister is still fresh in his heart and mind.