See it, shoot it, send it!

When you see news happening, you can send photos or videos directly to News 4 with the free app for your smartphone or tablet!

Download on the App Store | Get it on Google Play

Don’t have the app or have photos on your PC? Use the form below to send it directly to News 4.

Have a photo on your phone that’s not a smartphone? You can email your photo directly to reportit@wivb.com.