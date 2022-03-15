Which blackout curtains are best?

Blackout curtains are essential for any bedroom with lots of natural light, and they have a lot of other benefits that buyers love as a bonus. Many buy curtains for their design, but choosing a model that effectively blocks light is just as important for those with bright bedrooms. This Eclipse Fresno Modern Blackout Curtain offers a single curtain panel at a reasonable price that helps insulate heat, reduce noise, and block light.

What to know before you buy blackout curtains

Location

Where you plan to put your curtains may influence which ones are best for you. Primarily, the best blackout curtains should offer light-blocking qualities and decorative benefits. Many install blackout curtains in bright bedrooms to help block light while they try to sleep in the morning. Other benefits of these curtains include their heat-insulating and noise-reducing qualities, which can also come in handy in bedrooms. Still, it’s not uncommon to install blackout curtains in living rooms and offices, or in other places where it may be helpful to have more control over light levels.

Size

First and foremost, it’s important to choose curtains that are the correct size for your windows. Most standard curtains are 48 or 54 inches wide, though they vary even more in length. Curtains typically range in height based on standard sizes including 63, 84, 96 and 108 inches. You can also find some curtains that are as short as 24, 36 and 48 inches for shorter windows. For wider window sets, you may also need to upgrade the quantity of curtains you choose to accommodate a wider length.

Quantity

Most blackout curtains come in packs of one or two, though you can also find larger bulk packs of curtains. If you need multiple curtain panels, you might save money buying packs of two or more curtains. Some wider windows may require as many as six separate curtains to fully block out light, while the average window will usually range from two to four in necessary panels.

What to look for in quality blackout curtains

Light-blocking

Blocking light is the most important quality in blackout curtains. Most blackout curtains offer the ability to block light and UV rays up to 99%. Most blackout curtains are fairly effective at blocking light. However, low-end, lighter-colored models may tend to be hit or miss in their light-blocking abilities. It’s important to read the reviews on any given product — especially those that are lighter than others.

Material

Depending on your needs, the material of a curtain may matter more or less to you. Most curtains tend to be made from polyester, while you can also find some in polyester-cotton blends, in addition to other materials. Certain materials may also be machine washable, though it’s also important to check with whatever product you buy before washing it. Some curtain materials may also feature anti-wrinkle qualities, which are preferable for many buyers.

Design

Even for blackout curtains, design remains an important factor for most curtain buyers. You can find blackout curtains in an array of colors, styles and designs, based on surrounding decor. For that reason, many prefer to find curtains with designs that match the room they plan to put them in, whether it’s a bedroom, living room or office. While some darker blackout curtains may have better light-blocking qualities than others, high-quality blackout curtains won’t vary in their ability to block light no matter their color.

How much you can expect to spend on blackout curtains

For cheap blackout curtains, you can expect to spend around $10-$15 for a single panel. Most models, however, will tend to range from $20-$100, with many curtains costing even more.

Blackout curtains FAQ

Can blackout curtains be washed?

A. Most blackout curtains can be washed, depending on what they’re made of. While many models are even machine washable, it’s important to consult the product and manufacturer’s washing instructions before you try.

Do blackout curtains block heat?

A. Blackout curtains can block sunlight, which can cause the space to heat up less in turn. For that reason, many appreciate blackout curtains for their energy-efficient qualities, many times even resulting in lowered air conditioning costs.

What are the best blackout curtains to buy?

Top blackout curtains

Eclipse Fresno Black 52×84-Inch Modern Single Panel Blackout Curtain

What you need to know: These curtains offer optimal light protection and feature the added benefit of dampening noise from the outside.

What you’ll love: This curtain is made from 100% polyester. It features a simple rod sleeve that works with most curtain rods. In addition to black, it can also be purchased in charcoal, dark blue, espresso, mushroom and wheat.

What you should consider: Buyers must buy these curtains individually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blackout curtains for the money

Sun Zero Nordic Theater Grade 52×84-Inch Extreme Blackout Curtain Panel

What you need to know: This is an excellent and affordable pick that effectively blocks out light and UV rays, despite its lighter fabric.

What you’ll love: This curtain comes in a pack of two panels made from polyester and includes useful grommets that make installation easy. It also offers noise reduction and thermal insulation. Buyers can also purchase these curtains in a variety of colors.

What you should consider: Some colors of this curtain block light more effectively than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics 52×84-Inch Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set With Two Panels

What you need to know: This comes with two separate curtains at a super-affordable price, as well as Velcro ties to make pulling the curtains back simple.

What you’ll love: These are made entirely out of polyester, and they come with grommets for easy installation. This pack also comes in 20 different designs and colors, as well as three different sizes.

What you should consider: Some buyers had to wash these curtains upon receipt due to a chemical-like odor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

