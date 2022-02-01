Best detangling comb

Always start at the ends of your hair when using a detangling comb and then work your way up to the roots. If you need to detangle extra-thick hair, try combing the hair in sections.

Which detangling comb is best?

If you have hair that tangles easily, you probably already know it takes a special comb or brush to detangle your hair. Long, thick or wavy hair is more prone to tangles. A wide-toothed comb designed for detangling your hair will minimize damage and breakage.

Many consumers prefer detangling in the shower when their hair is wet. For dry or wet detangling, Giorgio G49 Large 5.75 Inch Hair Detangling Comb is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a detangling comb

Detangling combs come in a variety of materials.

Wood

Wood detangling combs have a vintage appeal but they can also be quite pricey. Wood teeth snag less and glide through your hair, making the natural material a great choice for detangling. They also don’t conduct static the same way plastic combs can. Some wooden detanglers also double as head massagers and increase scalp circulation.

Wood detanglers also distribute your natural hair oils for increased hair health and shine. While you can use wood combs on damp hair, don’t take them into the shower since they may warp.

Cellulose

Cellulose acetate combs come primarily in tortoiseshell designs and are made from plant-based materials. Cellulose is waterproof, durable and offers some flexibility. It’s also less harmful to the environment than plastic. Most cellulose detangling combs mimic tortoiseshell or ivory without harming animals. However, they are more expensive and can cost double or triple the amount of a plastic detangling comb.

Rubber

A less common material for detangling combs is rubber, which can be very expensive. Natural hard rubber is very durable and won’t create static or scratch the skin. You can also use it in the shower or on dry hair. Rubber is a good choice if you want a detangling comb that won’t break your hair.

Plastic

Plastic is a very common material found in detangling. They are highly affordable and come in a variety of colors. The material is completely waterproof. The downside is that plastic can snag the hair and cause static. You may also want to get a detangling spray with plastic detangling combs for a smoother experience.

What to look for in a quality detangling comb

Length

Detangling combs come in various lengths, from 3-inch pocket-sized combs to large ones almost 9 inches in length. Keep in mind that detangling combs with long handles may have two different lengths, so look for the one that’s specific to the portion of the comb with teeth.

Handle

Detangling combs come both with and without handles. Handle-less detangling combs take up less storage space and are better for travel, while combs with handles for built-in hanging. Some people prefer the portability of a handle-free comb, while others enjoy the control of a sturdy handle. Ultimately it comes down to an individual’s preference.

Teeth width

Detangling combs have wider teeth than a regular or fine-toothed comb. In addition to wider tines, you also want a detangling comb with wider gaps between the teeth. Combs with wide-set teeth will have a lower teeth count. Experiment to find out what ratio is right for you, depending on your hair type.

Dual teeth

Some detangling combs come with two sets of teeth in one, such as a finer-toothed section and a coarse-toothed one. You can use the wider set teeth to attack knots and the narrower set teeth to smooth and style the hair.

How much you can expect to spend on a detangling comb

Detangling combs start as little as $4 for a budget-friendly plastic comb and can cost as much as $25 for a premium wood comb.

Detangling comb FAQ

Why is my hair so knotted?

A. You can get knots from a variety of factors such as hair type, hair condition and weather. Longer and curlier hair tends to knot easier. All hair types often become tangled when hair strands lack moisture or are exposed to blustery winds.

How do I use a detangling comb in the shower?

A. First, shampoo your hair and rinse it out thoroughly. Then, condition your hair. Conditioner helps soften the knots, making them easier to comb when wet. You can alternatively apply a leave-in conditioner or a detangling spray in the shower, then comb through wet hair. Start at the ends of your hair and slowly work your way up towards the scalp to minimize breakage.

What are the best detangling combs to buy?

Top detangling comb

Giorgio G49 Large 5.75 Inch Hair Detangling Comb

What you need to know: This beautiful tortoiseshell detangling comb is on par with many luxury brand combs.

What you’ll love: It’s made of cellulose, so it’s sure to last a long time. It fits easily in your hand, and the buffed teeth are gentle on your scalp.

What you should consider: The comb doesn’t have an extended handle, making it hard for some consumers to hold in the shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top detangling comb for money

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb

What you need to know: This large detangling comb removes tangles without tearing or pulling.

What you’ll love: It’s 9-inches long and offers a lot of bang for your buck. It has rounded tines that are gentle on the scalp and is ideal for big knots.

What you should consider: For some users, this comb is simply too big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wet Brush Original Detangler

What you need to know: With its unique wavy tooth design, this detangling comb is specifically designed for the shower.

What you’ll love: This detangler is ideal for thick, curly hair types. And the shape of the comb fits the contour of your head. It’s sturdy and comes at a reasonable price point.

What you should consider: The teeth are a bit more pointed and may irritate the scalp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

