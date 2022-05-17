Which Dr. Brandt product is best?

If you don’t want to empty your wallet for professional dermatologist treatments, Dr. Brandt products might be the next best thing. The skin care line was developed by a pioneering dermatologist, incorporating knowledge from a variety of medical fields into effective products for healthy skin. For example, the Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator combines gentle exfoliating agents to encourage skin cell turnover in all skin types.

What to know before you buy a Dr. Brandt product

At-home cosmetic dermatology

From exfoliating treatments to eye creams, Dr. Brandt’s dermatology-driven skin care is formulated to deliver healthy skin using scientific innovation. The founder, Dr. Frederic Brandt, was a dermatology pioneer and an early adopter of injectables in cosmetics. The skin care brand’s effective products have won multiple beauty awards across its 20-year history.

Thorough dermatologist testing

All Dr. Brandt products are dermatologist-tested to ensure their efficacy on all skin types and skin tones. These clinical claims are available in product descriptions to help shoppers gauge how effective certain products are, especially in products that claim to deliver instant results.

Targeted treatments

Helping skin stay healthy as it ages is Dr. Brandt’s top priority. Product lines such as Needles No More, House Calls and Drop of Strength help bolster skin’s resiliency and help it retain moisture, while Pores No More helps calm and prevent blemishes. Dr. Brandt products can also address common skin concerns reported by users of all ages, such as hyperpigmentation, dryness, excess oil production and dullness.

Layering Dr. Brandt products

If you’re using a complete Dr. Brandt skin care line, it’s important to use the products as directed and in the correct order, from lightest-weight products to heaviest. Start by cleansing your face, then apply your serum and give it a few minutes to sink in before applying moisturizer and eye cream. Once those products are absorbed, apply any additional sunscreen.

What to look for in a quality Dr. Brandt product

Safe and effective ingredients

Dr. Brandt products are free from 1,700 controversial ingredients, including the more than 1,300 ingredients restricted for cosmetics use in the EU. Dr. Brandt products do not contain parabens, phthalates or sulfates. They are also made with botanical extracts instead of synthetic fragrances.

You’ll see familiar, trusted and effective ingredients on Dr. Brandt ingredient lists, such as retinol for plumping, fruit enzymes for exfoliation, caffeine for brightening and tea tree oil for soothing.

Specific skin concerns

Dr. Brandt products can address a wide range of skin concerns by using advanced formulas and scientifically tested ingredients. Dr. Brandt offers specially formulated cleansers, serums, masks, moisturizers, sunscreen and other products that target common skin concerns such as fine lines, uneven skin tone and dry or oily skin.

Eco-friendly packaging

Dr. Brandt is working on improving its ecological footprint by swapping out plastic tubes for recyclable bio-resin tubes, which are made from renewable sugarcane. Many products are also packaged in recyclable glass and Forest Stewardship Council-certified cardboard.

How much you can expect to spend on Dr. Brandt products

Dr. Brandt products range from $25-48 for pore-clearing masks and cleansers to $85-152 for skin-smoothing serums and moisturizers.

Dr. Brandt product FAQ

Does Dr. Brandt test on animals?

A. Dr. Brandt does not test on animals, nor does it use animal-derived ingredients in its products. However, Dr. Brandt products are sold in countries that require animal testing, so the brand is not entirely cruelty-free.

Is Dr. Brandt good for acne?

A. While most of Dr. Brandt products are geared towards skin with wrinkles or dryness, the Pores No More line is a good choice for addressing acne. It contains salicylic acid to break down debris and buildup in pores, helping them stay clear.

Pores No More includes pore-clearing products such as cleansers, masks and an oil-free moisturizer. However, the citrus oils used to add scent to this line of products may be irritating to sensitive skin.

What’s the best Dr. Brandt product to buy?

Top Dr. Brandt product from Sephora

Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator

What you need to know: This exfoliator uses the same professional-grade aluminum oxide crystals that dermatologists use for microdermabrasion treatments.

What you’ll love: Lactic acid adds chemical exfoliating properties to the crystals’ gentle buffing effects, leaving skin soft and glowing. The crystals are round for a gentler scrubbing experience. Aloe vera, jojoba oil and chamomile help calm and refresh skin.

What you should consider: It contains an added citrusy fragrance, which may not be to everyone’s liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dr. Brandt product for the money

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

What you need to know: Ward off shiny skin and minimize the appearance of pores with this velvety, noncomedogenic primer.

What you’ll love: This can be worn alone or as a foundation primer to transform skin into a smooth, silky canvas. Apply it anytime you notice unwanted shine, and it’ll absorb oil for a mattifying effect. AHAs in the form of a salicylic acid derivative help soothe skin and exfoliate away buildup, while red clover flower extract rebalances the skin.

What you should consider: Silicone-based primers like this one are better for oily, not dry, skin. It is both tinted and scented, which may not be everyone’s preference in a primer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Dr. Brandt Liquid Sun Shield Daily Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

What you need to know: This lightweight, gentle sunscreen provides SPF 50 sun protection, thanks to non-nano zinc oxide.

What you’ll love: The broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays and blue light. It contains shea butter to help keep skin soft. Plankton extract and clary sage ferment help brighten and even out skin tone.

What you should consider: The product’s consistency can be challenging to work with.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

