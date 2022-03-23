Which Ryobi pressure washers are best?

Pressure washers can be incredibly useful tools, but choosing one can be difficult. There are so many different models available, and the choices can be overwhelming. So, how do you know which pressurized cleaning machine is right for you?

Well, luckily you don’t have to look any further than Ryobi’s 2,300-PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer. It’s incredibly portable and produces enough pressure to clean almost anything.

What to know before you buy a Ryobi pressure washer

Gas vs. electric pressure washers

Depending on your situation, you might prefer a gas-powered pressure washer over an electric model. Both have their own advantages, but electric models are limited in their operational range to the length of the power cable. Gas-powered devices must be topped up before they run out, but they are often more powerful.

What does PSI mean?

A pressure washer won’t be very effective if it doesn’t live up to its name. Otherwise, it is only a very expensive garden hose. The pressure of a washer is measured in pounds per square inch (PSI) and it indicates the amount of force used to expel the water out of the nozzle. The PSI can usually be adjusted depending on what needs to be cleaned, which is why specifications will always list a “maximum PSI”.

What is GPM for a pressure washer?

Working in tandem with PSI is gallons per minute (GPM). Where PSI represents the pressure, the GPM indicates how much water the washer uses. The higher the pressure and the openness of the nozzle will contribute to the GPM. A small nozzle at a high PSI can use more water than a large nozzle at a low PSI. The GPM is also used as a measurement of how effective the washer is. At a high 5 GPM, it will clean an area five times faster than a 1 GPM machine.

What to look for in a quality Ryobi pressure washer

Good pressure washing accessories

Not all surfaces that need to be cleaned are the same, and you must use the correct nozzle attachment to avoid damage. For example, using a 3,600 PSI nozzle on a vehicle can strip the paint off the bodywork. There are also accessories that produce a steady jet or a V-shaped stream and a brush attachment.

Adequate hose length

The length of the telescopic wand will determine how close you can get to out-of-reach places. But the hose length is equally important. You don’t want to move the entire pressure washer when you clean, so the hose length assists with that. The longer the hose, the more mobile you will be without being restricted.

Low noise levels for quiet cleaning

Most people assume that pressure washers are noisy. That is partly true for gas-powered devices, but not always. A good-quality electric power washer will be much quieter than gas models, so you and your neighbors can still enjoy the Sunday afternoon without too much disruption.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ryobi pressure washer

The average price of a Ryobi pressure washer depends on several factors, like the capabilities of the device, the power source and any extras. Compact models retail for $80-$100, while larger devices retail for $200-$300.

Ryobi pressure washer FAQ

What is the optimal pressure setting to clean a vehicle?

A. The bodywork on a car is sensitive to high pressures, and can easily be dented. The best PSI setting for your vehicle is around 1,600 or 1,800 PSI. Pavements and driveways can effectively be cleaned at around 3,000 PSI while stripping graffiti can be done at 3,600.

What is the best accessory to have with a pressure washer?

A. The included nozzle will be perfect for general cleaning, but the best accessory to have for washing cars is a foam blaster. It is exactly what it sounds like, and blasts foam at a surface before you wash it.

What’s the best Ryobi pressure washer to buy?

Top Ryobi pressure washer

Ryobi 2,300-PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer

What you need to know: This pressure washer has enough power to clean the dirt from vehicles, grills and windows.

What you’ll love: This electric pressure washer has a force of 2,300 PSI, making it the perfect tool for cleaning a variety of objects and spaces around your yard, including decks and driveways. It offers on-board accessory storage and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: The pressure might be too much for certain uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ryobi pressure washer for the money

Ryobi 1,600-PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer

What you need to know: This pressure washer is great for tackling tough stains while still being lightweight.

What you’ll love: This electric pressure washer has a maximum pressure of 1,600 PSI. That is powerful enough to clean pavements and driveways, walls and vehicles. It uses 1.2 gallons of water per minute, comes with three nozzles and has different settings for when soap or not.

What you should consider: Although it is compact, the pressure washer doesn’t have any wheels. If you want to move it, you need to pick it up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RYOBI RY1419MTVNM 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Wheeled Electric Pressure Washer

What you need to know: If you are looking for a heavy-duty pressure washer, then this model will be a perfect choice.

What you’ll love: With a powerful maximum pressure of 1,900 PSI and using 1.2 gallons of water per minute, the RY1419 makes short work of tough stains and dirt. It has a carry handle on the top, but also two wheels for added mobility. The washer comes with a 25-foot hose and an adjustable nozzle.

What you should consider: It’s rather hefty, weighing just over 22 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

