Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Mental Health Awareness
Top Stories
Tiger King is now a cryptocoin
Erie County Fair to release information on contests June 1
Census Bureau’s use of ‘synthetic data’ worries researchers
Pandemic kept Crisis Services’ mobile outreach unit in high demand
Video
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Golf Pass WNY
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Bottoms
Best joggers 2021
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Investigation leads to charges against drug dealers; more arrests expected
Ransomville man dies in motorcycle crash
Watch News 4 Now
Erie County taxpayers fork out millions in workers’ compensation claims for sheriff’s office
Video
Wheatfield officials say family’s property is too small to house chickens
Video
4 Warn Weather
BPD’s Chief of Detectives leaves after 40+ years with department
Video
Law enforcement gets extra training to combat drugged driving
Video
Amherst Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown isolating after COVID exposure
Video