From popular tech items and college must-haves to sentimental keepsakes, these gifts will make any graduate’s day

High school graduation is an exciting time in any teenager’s life. Whether they’re headed to college, a trade program or right into the workforce, it’s the first time they experience some independence and step into the adult world.

If you want a gift to mark the occasion for your favorite graduate, you can find plenty of items to send them off on their exciting new journey. Whether you prefer practical things they’ll need for college, an heirloom to help them remember the day or just a little something to bring some fun to their lives, we’ve found more than 100 gifts to help them celebrate in style.

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Best high school graduation gifts

Apple MacBook Air

College-bound graduates will appreciate this highly portable MacBook laptop — it weighs just 2.7 pounds, making it easy to bring to class or the library. Its advanced camera and audio are made for FaceTime calls home, and the 18 hours of battery life can help them power through long study sessions.

Sold by Amazon

Black + Decker BCRK32B Compact Refrigerator

With 3.3 cubic feet of storage and its own freezer compartment, your graduate can use this space-saving mini fridge in their dorm room. It has removable shelves and a full-width crisper area to keep foods from spoiling too quickly.

Sold by Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera

For grads who are into photography, this 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor camera can deliver impressively detailed photos. It works well in nearly all lighting conditions and features built-in Wi-Fi for instant photo sharing.

Sold by Amazon

Mancro Laptop Backpack

This backpack is suitable for college students because its sizable interior compartment can fit a laptop up to 17 inches. It has a three-digit combination lock on the zipper and a charging port for a smartphone or other devices.

Sold by Amazon

Big Dot of Happiness Tassel Worth The Hassle Gold DIY Graduation Party Money Holder

If you want to give your grad money to start the next chapter of their life, this adorable graduation-themed money holder offers a unique presentation. It’s made of 100% recyclable mat board paper material and can hold up to 20 rolled-up bills.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

With an extra-large screen, this tablet is suitable for streaming your grad’s favorite movies and shows. They can also check email, keep track of their calendar and use other apps like Microsoft Office and OneNote.

Sold by Amazon

Anker 325 PowerCore Essential Portable Charger and Power Bank

This powerful 20,000-milliamp hour portable charger allows for on-the-go charging, so your favorite grad never has to worry about their phone or tablet losing power. It weighs just 12.1 ounces and has twin USB ports to charge two devices at once.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun Mini

This compact, portable massage gun relieves muscle aches and pains, making it a solid choice for athletic grads or anyone who needs help relaxing. It comes with a convenient carrying case and provides up to 150 minutes of battery life to cut down on recharging.

Sold by Therabody and Amazon

XP Pen Artist 15.6 Pro Drawing Tablet

If your grad is headed to art school, this drawing tablet has a vibrant 15.6-inch monitor to inspire countless projects. It also comes with a battery-free pen that provides over 8,100 levels of pressure sensitivity to create the finest details.

Sold by Amazon

Scriveiner Black Lacquer Luxury Fountain Pen

This beautiful fountain pen is expertly weighted for smooth, effortless writing. It’s constructed with brass and black lacquer and has 24-karat gold details for a truly impressive look.

Sold by Amazon

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

This luxurious bathrobe is made of 100% Turkish cotton for the ultimate softness. It has wide sleeves, adjustable cuffs, an adjustable tie waist and two large front pockets. The unisex sizing offers a comfortable, roomy fit.

Sold by Brooklinen

Love-KANKEI Wooden Picture Frame Wall Decor

This fun wooden frame has 30 clothespins and twine to hang photos from, making it excellent wall decor for a dorm room or first apartment. It comes with the required mounting hardware and lets you change the photos quickly and easily.

Sold by Amazon

Natalia Drake Diamond Stud Earrings

These lovely earrings feature square-cut stones surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds for a sparkling look. They come in an attractive box for gifting and are made with rhodium-plated sterling silver to reduce the risk of irritation.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo 4th Generation

This smart speaker provides rich sound that easily adapts to any room to stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify and more. It also works with Alexa to provide voice control of smart home devices like lights, locks and sensors.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Men’s Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

Make sure college-bound grads stay warm and dry when heading to class with this fully waterproof rain jacket. The packable design lets you fold it up and store it in its own chest pocket, while the zippered hand pockets can keep belongings like a smartphone safe.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

NutriBullet Original Personal Blender

With a compact design, this mini blender can fit in any dorm room or small apartment kitchen. Its 600-watt motor is still powerful enough to blend nuts and other hard ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Polaroid Hi-Print Pocket Printer

This convenient photo printer allows for wireless printing from an iPhone or Android, providing sharp, vivid photos for decorating a dorm room. The photos are water- and fade-resistant and take less than a minute to print.

Sold by Amazon

Fossil Derrick RFID-Blocking Leather Bifold Wallet with Flip ID Window

Made of 100% genuine leather, this wallet is made with an RFID-blocking lining to keep credit and ID cards safe from would-be thieves. It has eight slots for cards, a wide bill pocket and a clear ID pocket for plenty of storage.

Sold by Amazon

Ross-Simons Cultured Pearl Station Necklace

This pearl necklace looks more modern than a traditional strand design and is special enough for a new graduate. The rope chain is available in five lengths and a 14-karat gold or sterling silver finish.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

Help a new graduate stay fit and active with this durable fitness tracker. It has a vibrant, easy-to-read display and tracks sleep, heart rate and other metrics. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it can even track swimming.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

Graduates who are into vinyl will love this portable turntable with built-in speakers. It has a lightweight suitcase design that makes it easy to take back and forth between college and home and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for a smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Owala FreeSip

This popular water bottle has a versatile cap that lets you sip through a built-in straw or tilt it back to sip as you would from a traditional water bottle. It fits easily in car cupholders and boasts a leak-free design that can withstand drops and falls.

Sold by Owala and Amazon

Ecotric Fat Tire Foldable Electric Bicycle

This folding electric bike is handy for college students to zip around campus. The foldable design won’t take up much space in a dorm room, while the removable battery lets you bring it inside when it needs charging.

Sold by Amazon

Papercode The Simple Elephant Daily Planner

This motivational planner can help graduates keep track of their schedule and goals with its simple, useful layout. It has a soft faux leather cover and is made of no-bleed paper. It includes a pen loop and three ribbon bookmarks to help students stay organized.

Sold by Amazon

Dannyshi Men’s Classic Stainless Steel Initial Cufflinks

These initial cufflinks are made of polished brass with a stainless steel finish that works well with nearly any outfit. They’re skin-safe to prevent irritation and come in a box suitable for gifting.

Sold by Amazon

Thule Chasm Sport Duffel Bag

Whether the graduate in your life is planning to travel or headed to college, this duffel bag that converts into a backpack can make packing easier. It has a durable, waterproof exterior and wide opening that makes it easy to fill.

Sold by Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones

These noise-canceling headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, helping students concentrate on their studies. They have a built-in microphone and speak-to-chat technology that automatically lowers the volume during conversations.

Sold by Amazon

HelloFresh Meal Kit Gift Card

Help high school graduates learn to cook for themselves with a gift card for this convenient meal kit service. It offers a wide range of recipes and kits for two to four people, so recipients can cook for their roommates. College students can get a 15% discount for their first year.

Sold by HelloFresh

Adidas Ultraboost Men’s Running Shoes

These comfortable, all-purpose running shoes are well-cushioned and supportive enough for everyday wear. They’re made from partially recycled materials and come in several colors, including classic black and white.

Sold by Amazon

Newhey Messenger Bag

A stylish alternative to a backpack, this messenger bag is practical for grads headed to college or work. It offers a water-resistant design, a roomy interior and a laptop sleeve.

Sold by Amazon

“The Freshman Survival Guide: Soulful Advice for Studying, Socializing, and Everything In Between”

Prepare your new high school graduate for life at college with this handy guidebook. It doesn’t just cover basics like studying and making friends; it also offers tips for mental health, money management, dating and more.

Sold by Amazon

Perry Ellis Portfolio Men’s Hanging Shave Kit

This stylish shave kit is made of Saffiano leather and has a skid-resistant bottom to keep it from sliding around the bathroom counter. The hanging design can maximize space in a dorm room, while the carrying handle makes it easy to take to a communal bathroom.

Sold by Macy’s

Amazon Echo Show 15

Help graduates moving away from home stay in touch with this full HD smart display. It not only streams movies, TV shows, music and podcasts, but it also supports video calls, shared calendars and to-do lists.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

This slim, compact single-serve coffee maker can fit in any dorm room or small apartment. It’s large enough to fit a travel mug and has built-in cord storage to keep the countertop neat.

Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Hatch Restore Sound Machine

This unique device isn’t just an alarm clock — it promotes healthy sleep by helping establish a routine. It also provides sleep sounds and white noise to encourage sleep and a sunrise alarm that gradually brightens to wake sleepers naturally.

Sold by Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slippers

These unisex slippers are made of lightweight, skin-friendly foam that keeps feet cool and comfortable. The deep heel cup and roomy toe box provide excellent shock absorption, while the anti-slip textured sole prevents slips and falls.

Sold by Amazon

Coach Cary Crossbody Bag

Made of soft pebble leather, this slouchy bag has a casual, relaxed style for everyday wear. It has a detachable handle and a crossbody strap so you can use it as a shoulder or crossbody bag.

Sold by Coach and Amazon

Gravity Weighted Blanket

Help your graduate get a better night’s sleep and deal with anxiety with this weighted blanket. It’s made of a super-soft microfleece, and it contains premium glass beads. It’s available in three weights.

Sold by Amazon

Minted Quintet Custom Graduation Photo Art

This custom photo art will help your loved one remember their graduation with five personal photos. It’s available in multiple sizes, frame designs and colors. You can also choose an unframed option to frame it yourself.

Sold by Minted

Livescribe Symphony Smartpen

This digital pen lets students capture everything they hear and write directly on their smartphones. It converts handwriting into searchable text and records audio, recognizing 28 languages for comprehensive, detailed class notes.

Sold by Amazon

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go” Graduation Keepsake Edition

This classic by Dr. Seuss is a popular high school graduation gift, but this special edition makes it easier to remember the big day. It has a back pouch pocket where the graduate can keep photos, cards and notes from teachers and friends.

Sold by Amazon

Macy’s 14K Gold and 14K White Gold Graduation Cap Charm

With this lovely two-tone graduation cap charm, your graduate can always carry memories of their special day with them. The cap features 14-karat gold, while the moveable tassel is 14-karat white gold with rhodium plating to improve its shine.

Sold by Macy’s

Friendship Lamp Classic Design Set

This set of two lamps lets you stay connected to a graduate who’s moving away. Both light up when one is turned on to let your loved one know you’re thinking of them. You can choose from 250 colors to customize the lamps.

Sold by Amazon

Pandora Blue 2023 Graduation Heart and Bag Charm Holder Set

This beautiful graduation heart bag charm can help the graduate in your life remember their big day forever. It’s made of sterling silver and transparent blue enamel with the year engraved to commemorate the occasion.

Sold by Pandora

Apple Watch Series 8

With a longer battery life than previous models, this Apple smartwatch lets users send texts, make calls and stream music right from their wrist, even if their iPhone isn’t nearby. It also offers many health-tracking features, including ECG monitoring and crash and fall detection.

Sold by Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Whether your loved one plans to travel after graduation or needs to pack to head to college, this hard-sided carry-on bag can protect their belongings. The polycarbonate shell has a cool metallic finish, and the double spinner wheels allow for easy maneuverability.

Sold by Amazon

“175+ Things to Do Before You Graduate College: Your Bucket List for the Ultimate College Experience!”

Inspire your loved one to get the most out of their college experience with this fun college-themed bucket list. It’s full of ideas that can help college students make friends, connect with their community and set them up for success after college.

Sold by Amazon

Ember Mug 2

Make sure college-bound grads have enough warm coffee or tea to power through study sessions with this smart mug that keeps beverages at temperatures between 120 and 145 degrees. Its battery can run for 80 minutes on a single charge, and it has an auto-off feature to preserve power.

Sold by Amazon

Threadmill Home Linen Egyptian Cotton Twin XL 3-Piece Sheet Set

Dorm rooms are notorious for their twin XL mattresses. Gift your graduate this 100% certified Egyptian cotton twin XL sheet set to help them get comfortable at college. It’s available in five colors, including several subtle patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Express HD Streaming Device

If your grad doesn’t have a smart TV, they can still stream their favorite movies and TV shows with this easy-to-use streaming device. It plugs into the back of any TV with an HDMI connection and provides access to more than 300 streaming apps and channels.

Sold by Amazon

RoomMates Pink Perennial Blooms Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Help a grad bound for college give their dorm room some personality with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. It’s completely removable and doesn’t leave any sticky residue, so they can easily take it down when the school year ends.

Sold by Amazon

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair

This ergonomic chair has high-density foam cushioning to make it more comfortable when gaming or studying for hours. It’s covered in highly durable, multilayered synthetic leather that’s easy to wipe clean if spills occur.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle

If your grad loves tea, this electric kettle makes boiling water quick and easy. It has six preset heat settings to steep tea at the right temperature and a 30-minute keep-warm option if you want a second cup.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

This handheld device is compact and lightweight to game on the go. It can support any games compatible with the Nintendo Switch system in handheld mode with built-in controllers.

Sold by Amazon

“Letters To My Future Self: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.”

This collection of letters contains prompts to help graduates capture special memories and experiences. It also includes stickers to seal the letters for opening at a future date.

Sold by Amazon

Homesick Premium Scented Candle

With one of these aromatherapy candles, graduates will never forget the joys of home. They’re designed to smell like scents commonly associated with each of the 50 states. For example, the New York candle has notes of apple and cinnamon.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera

This instant camera lets your graduate to capture moments as they happen and decorate their room with photos of friends and family. It includes a built-in one-touch selfie mode, a selfie mirror and automatic exposure for clear pictures every time.

Sold by Amazon

Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Scannable Notebook

This reusable smart notebook can help reduce waste when taking notes for college. It has 70 lined pages that can be wiped clean with a damp cloth after the ink has dried to be used again and again.

Sold by Amazon

Kate Spade New York 12K Gold-Plated Initials Pendant Necklace

This stylish pendant is engraved with an initial on the front and the phrase “One in a million” on the back. It comes with a chain link necklace and can be worn on its own or layered for a unique look.

Sold by Macy’s

MRCUFF Graduation Cap Mortarboard Cufflinks

These fun graduation cap cufflinks have a toggle closure that makes them easy to put on and take off. They come in a hard-sided gift box and come with a polishing cloth to keep them looking great.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.