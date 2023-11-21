Cyber Monday deals on Amazon from Shark, Braun and Fitbit

While you may be counting down the days until the Black Friday sale arrives, don’t forget to keep an eye on Cyber Monday deals, too. Though many shoppers believe that the best deals are found on Black Friday, Cyber Monday (Nov. 27) also offers excellent savings on many products, notably electronics.

Although this online-only sales event isn’t here yet, it’s not too soon to check out the early Cyber Monday deals available now. We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, featuring a handful of hot items such as air purifiers, beauty tools, robot vacuums, Amazon devices, headphones and smartwatches. Keep an eye on our buying guide as the big sale approaches to stay on top of the hottest Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Last updated on Nov. 21, 2023, at 2:53 p.m. PT.

Top Amazon Cyber Monday deals

We encourage you to shop Amazon deals on Black Friday, but don’t underestimate Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday will feature plenty of excellent sales on hot items such as home appliances, beauty products, decor, fitness and pet products.

49% OFF

This flat iron has 1-inch floating ceramic plates for easy gliding and provides professional-grade hair straightening. It’s a versatile hair-styling tool suitable for flattening, curling and flipping, and it heats within seconds to a maximum temperature of 392 degrees. Plus, advanced technology leaves hair frizz-free and feeling silky.

15% OFF

If the air in your home feels musty, you might need an air purifier to eliminate toxins and micropollutants, which can be harmful. This air purifier has an anti-allergen HEPA filter that can last up to five years and captures 99% of hair, dander and dust particles. It covers up to 1,400 square feet and releases a fresh scent for neutralizing odors.

27% OFF

This advanced robot vacuum and mop is excellent for large homes and works on carpets and hard floors. It holds dust and debris for up to 75 days, and the sophisticated YIKO voice assistant follows through on specific commands such as where to clean. Its 3D scanning automatically detects objects and steps, and its TrueMapping 2.0 feature lets you create a cleaning schedule.

Deals on Amazon devices

We can’t offer shoppers a buying guide of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals without including some premium Amazon devices. Amazon offers several high-quality electronics, including smart doorbells, speakers, streaming devices and TVs.

50% OFF

The entry-level Fire TV Stick is perfect for those who don’t need 4K streaming but want access to the most popular streaming apps. This Fire Stick is 50% more powerful than previous generations, meaning apps will launch faster, and the Alexa voice remote lets you search across all apps for titles.

21% OFF

The Fire TV Cube offers features and functions you wouldn’t get with any streaming device in its Fire TV Stick product line. The Fire TV Cube is equipped with hands-free Alexa, which lets you search for content and control your TV’s power and volume with just your voice, and offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio for improved picture quality.

Deals on electronics

You’ll find plenty of terrific deals on Cyber Monday, but the best discounts will be on electronics. Amazon is already slashing the prices of high-end electronics, such as headphones, earbuds, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and speakers.

12% OFF

Beats Studio Buds+ are among the best wireless earbuds. They offer deep bass and balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelation for tuning out external noise and large integrated microphones for crystal-clear phone calls. They’re compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones, and the battery lasts up to 36 hours with the charging case.

33% OFF

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more accurate health and fitness smartwatch than the Fitbit Sense 2. This smartwatch has tools to track various health metrics, such as stress levels, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, calories burned and more. It has a built-in GPS for tracking outdoor exercise routes and supports on-wrist Bluetooth calls.

When do Amazon Cyber Monday deals start?

Amazon Cyber Monday deals have already started. You can find many terrific early deals right now, but the best discounts will be featured during the week leading up to Black Friday. Though Cyber Monday is Nov. 27, you can shop for hot deals as early as Nov. 20. Until then, it’s best to watch for early deals and promotions since you might be able to spot a deal that’s too good to pass up even before the Amazon Cyber Monday ad drops.

Do you need Amazon Prime for Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

Unlike Prime Day sales, anyone can shop Amazon for Cyber Monday deals. However, Prime members occasionally receive promotions and special offers and score additional savings on select products on Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime offers members fast shipping and exclusive deals leading up to the Black Friday weekend.

Why trust our recommendations?

We’ve reviewed hundreds of Amazon products and only recommend the best ones. We’ve also run many products through our testing lab and provide insights based on several factors, such as how well a product performs and its build quality. We keep our content fresh and updated with the latest deals, so be sure to check our page frequently to see what’s trending and what’s on sale.

