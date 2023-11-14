The best dishwasher deals you can shop right now

Black Friday, one of the biggest sales of the year, is fast approaching, and we’re here to help you find the best deals. If you’re in need of a new dishwasher, this is an excellent time to shop. Whether you’re looking for a full-size dishwasher, a slim one for a smaller kitchen or a portable countertop dishwasher, there are some big savings to be had.

Although the Black Friday sale isn’t officially until Nov. 24, it’s not too early to start hunting for the best Black Friday dishwasher deals. We’ve already found some top discounts, including on the Samsung Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher and the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Built-In Dishwasher.

Best full-size dishwasher deals

Full-size dishwashers measure 24 inches across. They’re mostly built-in and should fit in any spot left behind by an existing built-in dishwasher. You can find some great discounts on Black Friday, so it’s an ideal time to buy.

30% OFF

Thanks to the three-rack design, you can fit even more in this dishwasher than most. The middle rack is adjustable and even removable for when you need to fit tall items in the bottom rack. It uses a sensor to check the dirt levels in the water and can adjust wash time and water temperature as necessary. It runs at just 44 decibels, which is extremely quiet.

15% OFF

We love the sleek stainless steel finish of this dishwasher — and it’s an added bonus that it’s fingerprint-resistant to avoid smudges and marks. It runs quietly at 53 decibels, which is great for late-night loads. The top rack is adjustable, and it has a handy express cycle.

Other full-size dishwasher deals worth checking out

Best slim dishwasher deals

Slim dishwashers measure 18 inches across and are meant for small kitchens without room for a full-size dishwasher or for small households that find it hard to fill larger dishwashers. They’re often built-in but are occasionally portable or freestanding.

14% OFF

This built-in slim dishwasher uses less than 4.9 gallons of water per wash cycle. It uses a high temperature to reduce bacteria and give you a better clean.

23% OFF

You get a sleek look from this built-in dishwasher with its stainless steel finish and controls on the top of the door, so they’re out of sight when the door’s closed. It can fit up to eight place settings’ worth of dishes.

Other slim dishwasher deals worth checking out

The GE Portable Dishwasher comes on wheels and is great if you don’t have a spot for a built-in dishwasher. 30% OFF

We love the autosense cycle from the Haier Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher. 24% OFF

You can choose from six wash cycles with the Honeywell 18-Inch Dishwasher. 20% OFF

Best countertop dishwasher deals

Countertop dishwashers are compact and portable. They don’t even need to be plumbed in — they have a water tank so you can attach them to a faucet and drain the dirty water down the sink. If you live alone or don’t have space for a larger dishwasher, this type is a great solution.

$30 OFF COUPON

A bestseller in the world of countertop dishwashers, this one can also be installed if you have the space to do so. Despite its small footprint, it can hold six place settings’ worth of dishes.

25% OFF

Its 5-liter water tank makes this countertop dishwasher a great choice for places where you don’t have a water hookup, such as RVs or boats. It fits plates of up to 12 inches in diameter. A cycle takes just 40 minutes to run.

Other countertop dishwasher deals worth checking out

The Comfee’ Countertop Dishwasher is a great portable option with a built-in tank. 10% OFF + $70 OFF COUPON

With five wash cycles, the Novete Portable Countertop Dishwasher gives you plenty of cleaning options. $50 OFF COUPON

You can use the Ecozy Portable Dishwasher’s built-in tank or connect it to a faucet. 27% OFF + $40 OFF COUPON

Who has the best Black Friday dishwasher deals?

Best Buy is one of the top retailers for full-size and slim dishwashers, whether built-in or freestanding. You’ll find some impressive Black Friday discounts, often saving you hundreds of dollars. Amazon isn’t great for large appliances, but you’ll find some top offers on countertop dishwashers. It’s also worth checking what deals big manufacturers are offering directly from their website. Not all brands sell direct, but some high-end brands, such as Samsung, do — and this can be the place where you’ll find the steepest discounts.

What to consider when buying a dishwasher

Size. Most households will want a full-size dishwasher due to their generous capacities. However, if you don’t have the space for a 24-inch model or you live alone, you might prefer a slim 18-inch dishwasher. There are also countertop models, which are ideal for dorms, RVs and small apartments without space for a standard dishwasher.

Most households will want a full-size dishwasher due to their generous capacities. However, if you don’t have the space for a 24-inch model or you live alone, you might prefer a slim 18-inch dishwasher. There are also countertop models, which are ideal for dorms, RVs and small apartments without space for a standard dishwasher. Features. It’s nice to have a range of wash cycles, including a quick cycle for lighter dirt levels or when you need dishes in a hurry. We also like height-adjustable racks to give you the flexibility to wash large or tall items. Sensor cleaning can help get your dishes sparkling clean, even with heavy loads.

It’s nice to have a range of wash cycles, including a quick cycle for lighter dirt levels or when you need dishes in a hurry. We also like height-adjustable racks to give you the flexibility to wash large or tall items. Sensor cleaning can help get your dishes sparkling clean, even with heavy loads. Shop around. You may save money by shopping around. We always aim to find the best Black Friday dishwasher deals by searching a range of retailers online; not being loyal to one retailer can mean you save more.

You may save money by shopping around. We always aim to find the best Black Friday dishwasher deals by searching a range of retailers online; not being loyal to one retailer can mean you save more. Be flexible with brands. It can also pay to be flexible with brands. We’re not suggesting going with a low-end brand when you’d prefer a big-name one, but being willing to consider several brands of a similar quality means you’re more likely to find a great deal.

Why trust our recommendations?

We’ve spent years testing, researching and reviewing appliances, including dishwashers, so we know what we’re talking about and which are worth buying. Around the Black Friday sales season, we regularly scout out the best deals and update this article to reflect that.

