The first porch lights were introduced in the mid-19th century as hanging oil lamps fueled by whale oil or kerosene.

Which Christmas porch light cover is best?

If you’re looking to level up your Christmas decor without adding more lights to your exterior display, consider a Christmas-themed porch light cover. Your existing porch light illuminates the cover, so there’s no need for outlets or the use of extra power on your electricity bill. For a festive matching set, the Joyin Cute Snowman Porch Light Covers are cute, reliable and easy to put up during the busy Christmas season.

What to know before you buy a Christmas porch light cover

How it works

Most Christmas porch light covers are made from acrylic materials. This ensures that the cover is durable, won’t overheat and can hold up in all kinds of weather, from rain to snow. It’s flexible, and the crystalized texture helps to spread a soft, warm glow across the porch. There’s a stretchable cord around the back to pull the cover over the light and keep it securely in place.

When attaching the cover, make sure to put it over the existing light fixture. Do not remove the fixture and put the cover directly against the bulb. The heat from this could make even the most durable acrylic cover melt.

Cover size

A Christmas porch light cover is large enough to fit over most outdoor porch lights, lamp posts and garage door lights. It measures about 7-11 inches wide and 11-14 inches in height, depending on the design. The top hat on most snowman covers tends to make these covers a little taller than Santa, penguin, reindeer or dinosaur designs.

Check the wattage

Make sure to check the compatibility of the cover with the light bulbs you use. The average light cover works best with a 40-watt bulb, but some can withstand 60 watts. More than this, and the cover might melt or warp even with the fixture separating the cover from the bulb.

What to look for in a quality Christmas porch light cover

Set of two

If you need more than one cover, a pair saves money and ensures that both covers match. This is particularly important if your front door has one light on each side and you want the size and color tones to match perfectly. If you only have one porch light in the front of your home, you can use the second one on the back porch, garage light or any lamppost in your yard.

Vivid colors

A cover might look bright and festive in the package but make sure that the colors hold up once you turn the light on. You don’t want reds, whites or blacks to look washed out or blurred together when viewed from a distance. Colors should remain crisp, vivid and recognizable at all times. A thick acrylic that’s still opaque enough for light to filter through works best.

Environmental impact

An acrylic cover uses a hard foam to produce the right shape and texture. Make sure that the foam is made with ethylene and vinyl acetate. EVA is one of the least harmful plastic materials. It’s not biodegradable, but it is recyclable. This makes it the most eco-friendly cover.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas porch light cover

A single porch light cover costs $15-$20, and a set of two costs $19-$40.

Christmas porch light cover FAQ

How do you turn the light on?

A. You use the same switch you’d always use. You are not changing the light â€” you are just adding a cover.

Will it fit on any fixture shape?

A. These covers work best placed over a square or rectangular fixture, but what really matters are the dimensions. The cover must be big enough to fit over the fixture without being so large that it slips off. If the elastic cord doesn’t fit around the fixture, you can’t use the cover.

Why does the cover turn yellow when the light is on?

A. If you have a white cover that looks yellow when the light is on, then you’ll want to look at the bulb you are using. The color produced by the bulb inside the fixture will permeate through the cover.

Whatâ€™s the best Christmas porch light cover to buy?

Top Christmas porch light cover

Joyin Cute Snowman Porch Light Covers

What you need to know: This set comes with two acrylic snowman face covers that measure 8.5 inches wide and 12 inches tall.

What youâ€™ll love: The face is cute and expressive with a festive top hat. The acrylic is waterproof and moisture-proof. The elastic is thick and durable. They are easy to put up.

What you should consider: The width is a little narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas porch light cover for the money

D-Fantix Santa Porch Light Covers

What you need to know: This set comes with two acrylic Santa Claus covers that measure 9 inches wide and 11.2 inches tall.

What youâ€™ll love: Santa has a red hat with matching boots and a big beard with a nose poking out. Each is made from EVA eco-friendly materials. The set is cute and easy to install.

What you should consider: The style of the hat and beard means Santa’s face is not visible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yogaxn Penguin Porch Light Covers

What you need to know: This set comes with two acrylic penguin covers that measure 9 inches wide and 11.4 inches tall.

What youâ€™ll love: The penguin is cute with a cheerful expression and a red Santa Claus hat. Each has a thick elastic cord that makes set-up a breeze. EVA environmentally-friendly materials are used.

What you should consider: The elastic cord might have to be adjusted for a better fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.