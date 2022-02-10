Samsung electric range vs. Whirlpool electric range

If you plan to do a lot of convection baking, be on the lookout for an oven with European-style or “true” convection, which has a third element dedicated to keeping fast-moving air at a consistent temperature.

Are Samsung or Whirlpool electric ranges best?

When looking at electric range stoves, two top brands are Samsung and Whirlpool. But how do you choose between these two brands? On one hand, Whirlpool has been a leader in kitchen appliances for many years and continues to uphold its great reputation for reliable, cost-effective ranges. On the other, Samsung has made huge strides over the last several years in producing advanced appliances equipped with novel and helpful features, like smart sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity.

When comparing electric ranges from both top brands, there are notable differences in terms of cost and feature sets. At the end of the day, though, you basically can’t go wrong with an electric range from either manufacturer.

Samsung electric ranges

Since Samsung is primarily known for advanced electronics like smartphones and 4K TVs, it’s no surprise that many of its electric ranges boast premium smart features. Interestingly, Samsung wasn’t always a great choice for large appliances; just a few years ago it had a less-than-stellar reputation in terms of long-term reliability. In recent years, most experts agree that Samsung has tightened up its design and quality control processes, resulting in a long line of dependable appliances.

Samsung electric range pros

The most interesting electric range offerings from Samsung are undoubtedly premium models, which offer highly convenient features, such as WiFi connectivity and compatibility with the brand’s powerful smart home hub. The two combined let you monitor and control your oven remotely so you don’t have to keep running to the kitchen to check on it. A few of their top models offer a novel “smart dial” that monitors your favorite cooking methods and makes it easier for you to find them quickly.

There’s also plenty to like as far as Samsung ovens are concerned. Many feature reliable convection systems (technically called “Air Fry” but functionally identical to convection) and, in the case of their Flex Duo models, the ability to serve as a single large oven or two smaller, separate ones with different temperatures.

Another positive that isn’t talked about much is the fit and finish of Samsung ranges. While an appliance’s appearance doesn’t make or break the purchase for most people, it’s still important because a good range should last for many years and you don’t want something that looks bad or will develop cracks, stains or discolorations. To that end, Samsung’s ranges generally sport quality construction and robust finishes. Those robust finishes aren’t the same boring black, white or brushed-metal coatings found on most other kitchen appliances, though. Samsung does a good job offering classy and durable exteriors on their ranges, including black and “Tuscan” tinted stainless-steel varieties.

Samsung electric range cons

While Samsung electric ranges are more dependable than ever, there are occasional issues that need servicing. In those cases, it’s hit or miss whether you’ll be able to find a technician with experience in diagnosing and repairing Samsung appliances. This is due partly to their complexity and partly to the fact that they’re not the most popular brand.

Another commonly cited issue with Samsung appliances isn’t about the devices themselves, but the company. Unfortunately, there’s a good number of stories about consumer difficulty in getting warranty repair or replacement directly from Samsung.

Best Samsung electric ranges

Samsung Flex Duo Slide-in Range

This ultra-premium electric range has all of the best bells and whistles, including Wi-Fi connectivity, a smart menu dial and a seriously large oven that you can separate to cook two entirely different dishes at once. While expensive, it’s one of the best-performing and most full-featured ranges on the market.

Sold by: Home Depot

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Electric Range

Their most popular high-end slide-in model, this one makes an excellent addition to a newly remodeled kitchen. It sports most of Samsung’s top-of-the-line features, and has more than enough oven space for cooking large dishes like full-size turkeys.

Sold by: Home Depot

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Convection Range

If you want a high-performing range and oven that looks great but you don’t want to navigate any extra smart features, this 6.3-cubic-foot model is right for you. As a slide-in model, it requires a bit more cabinet work plus a custom backsplash where a freestanding oven wouldn’t, but by all accounts, it is a great piece of cooking equipment.

Sold by: Home Depot

Samsung 30 in. Freestanding Electric Range

While it lacks most advanced features from Samsung’s more high-end options, this is a perfectly serviceable addition to most kitchens. Its freestanding configuration means it has finished sides and a built-in backsplash, which makes it a direct drop-in replacement for most other 30-inch ranges.

Sold by: Home Depot

Whirlpool electric ranges

While Samsung is a relative newcomer to the kitchen appliance market, Whirlpool has been around for ages. In fact, no matter what kind of kitchen electronics you’re in the market for, Whirlpool probably makes it and probably makes it well.

Whirlpool electric ranges pros

Instead of a huge stable of super-fancy ranges with novel and unconventional features, much of Whirlpool’s range is somewhat straightforward. That’s not a knock against it, either, as a lot of cooks want precise control without any fancy automated aspects. The biggest pros of Whirlpool ranges aren’t exactly tangible: they tend to last a long time with little to maintenance, their thermostats are consistent compared to the competition and they’re especially cost-effective when you consider their lifespan.

In a similar vein, on the rare occasion, your Whirlpool range may break, it’s exceptionally easy to find replacement parts and competent technicians able to fix whatever’s wrong. And if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly electric range that you can rely on, know that Whirlpool has a great deal of those to choose from.

Whirlpool electric range cons

Whirlpool’s ranges aren’t by any means ugly or poorly made, but they don’t quite have the same high-end appearance as many Samsung ranges. Whirlpool also doesn’t offer a huge selection of ultra-premium ranges, although it does have a few.

Best Whirlpool ranges

Whirlpool 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. Electric Range

Five burners and a high-powered Frozen Bake oven setting mean this electric range can deliver a considerable amount of heat. Its freestanding design and reasonable price make it a great choice for a drop-in replacement or as part of a budget-friendly remodel.

Sold by: Home Depot

Whirlpool 6.4 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Electric Range

Whirlpool doesn’t offer a ton of premium electric ranges, but this is one of them. Among its handy features are Wi-Fi connectivity and Cook-to-Scan technology, which automatically sets time and temperature when you scan the barcode of many packaged foods.

Sold by: Home Depot

Whirlpool 30 in. 4.8 cu.ft. 4-Burner Electric Range

Priced well below $1,000, this one’s proof that you don’t have to sacrifice reliability to get something affordable. It doesn’t have many advanced features, but its consistent heating and long-term dependability make it worth the cost.

Sold by: Home Depot

Should you get a Samsung or Whirlpool electric range?

Both brands make excellent electric ranges, no doubt about it. Samsung tends to produce more high-end options with novel smart features, while Whirlpool specializes somewhat in more down-to-Earth models that are highly cost-effective. While you can’t go wrong with either one, a high budget might be better spent on a Samsung electric range, while those trying to save money in the short and long terms should probably more closely consider one from Whirlpool.

