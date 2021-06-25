Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
India Walton / Buffalo mayor race
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
News 4 Investigates
Primary Election Results
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Destination NY
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
Trump targeting GOP impeachment voter at Ohio revenge rally
Key GOP senators balk at terms of Biden infrastructure bill
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram 📸
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Refrigerators, Freezers & Ice Makers
Best mini fridge for college
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown seriously considering write-in campaign to challenge India Walton after losing primary
Video
State of emergency expires, yet five sets of NY guidelines remain
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Computer Task Group lays off 84 Buffalo employees
Video
Buffalo Police Department now has clear guidance on how officers should interact with bounty hunters after botched raid in January left two families terrified
Video
9 former Sabres chasing the Stanley Cup
Video
About Us
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo fentanyl dealer sentenced to 22 years in prison for role in 5 deaths
Video
Invasion of Japanese Knotwood is no movie, but it can be scary
Video