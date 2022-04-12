Are Graco jogging strollers worth it?

Should you buy a Graco jogging stroller?

If running is important to you, having a baby or toddler to look after doesn’t mean giving up on it. With a jogging stroller, you can safely and easily run with your child. However, choosing the stroller is important, and you may be wondering if Graco strollers can provide the durability and features you want.

Many people love them, but it’s up to you to decide if they’re worth it for you. Learning more about their features, pros and cons will help you decide if a jogging stroller from Graco is what you need.

Graco jogging stroller features

Locking front wheel

When jogging with a stroller, the front wheel must be fixed in a forward-facing position for safety reasons. While some dedicated jogging strollers have front wheels permanently fixed in place, this makes them impractical for non-jogging use, as they’re difficult to maneuver at a walking pace. Instead, all Graco jogging strollers have locking front wheels so you can lock them in place for jogging and unlock them when you want to use the stroller for standard day-to-day activities.

Child tray

Every jogging stroller from Graco has a child tray with a cup holder and a compartment for snacks. This is an excellent feature to keep toddlers happy and hydrated while you’re on the go.

Adult cup holder

You also need to keep yourself hydrated while you’re running, which is why you’ll appreciate the adult cup holder attached to the handles of these strollers. It can fit two standard water bottles or coffee cups and has a recess that can be used for snacks or as a phone holder.

Large wheels

Jogging strollers’ wheels are larger than those of standard strollers, which makes jogging strollers roll along more smoothly. The large wheels can roll right over obstacles that standard strollers can’t, making them less likely to be caught by potholes or other bumps in the road.

Under-seat storage

The large under-seat baskets on these strollers provide ample storage. Even when you’re out for a run, you still need to bring diapers, bottles, snacks and all those other baby and toddler essentials. Plus, you might decide to grab a few groceries on the way back from your jog, in which case the extra storage space comes into its own.

Air-filled tires

Air-filled tires provide some natural shock absorption to give your child a smoother ride while you’re running. Although not all Graco strollers have suspension systems, these tires do a decent job of absorbing bumps in the road so your little one will feel more comfortable.

Sun canopy

There’s no need to worry about your baby on a sunny day with the sun canopy providing UV50 sun protection. Of course, you’ll still need to apply baby sunscreen on any exposed skin that isn’t shaded by the canopy, but it still offers your child a decent level of protection.

How much do Graco jogging strollers cost?

Compared to high-end jogging strollers, they’re fairly affordable. Expect to pay roughly $150-$250, depending on your chosen model.

Graco jogging stroller pros

Compatibility: You can buy Graco jogging stroller travel systems if you want to be able to fit an infant car seat to your jogging stroller base.

You can buy Graco jogging stroller travel systems if you want to be able to fit an infant car seat to your jogging stroller base. Features: They’re thoughtfully designed with features parents and caregivers want, such as storage and cup holders.

They’re thoughtfully designed with features parents and caregivers want, such as storage and cup holders. Foldability: These strollers fold easily even when you’re only using one hand, a huge relief when you’re trying to hold a baby with one arm and adjust your stroller with the other.

These strollers fold easily even when you’re only using one hand, a huge relief when you’re trying to hold a baby with one arm and adjust your stroller with the other. Air-filled tires: All Graco strollers have them, providing some natural shock absorption and, therefore, giving your little one a smoother ride.

All Graco strollers have them, providing some natural shock absorption and, therefore, giving your little one a smoother ride. Sneak peek: The peekaboo window in the canopy lets you check in on your baby while keeping the canopy up for sun protection.

Graco jogging stroller cons

Singles only: While you can buy standard double strollers from Graco, the company doesn’t make double jogging strollers.

While you can buy standard double strollers from Graco, the company doesn’t make double jogging strollers. Spot-clean only: The seat pads are spot-clean only, so they can get grubby once you’ve had the stroller for a while.

The seat pads are spot-clean only, so they can get grubby once you’ve had the stroller for a while. Pavement only: Only one features a suspension system, so the others aren’t suitable for off-road use.

Only one features a suspension system, so the others aren’t suitable for off-road use. Leaks possible: While the air-filled tires provide a smoother ride, there is a chance they could get punctured.

Are Graco jogging strollers worth it?

While they have a handful of flaws and features that could be improved upon, they’re solid, reliable strollers for an affordable price. This makes them an attractive choice for many buyers. They’re versatile enough to use day-to-day, as well as for jogging or running, so you could make one your only stroller.

If you’re looking for a high-end stroller, on the other hand, you may prefer to pay more to have a stroller with all the bells and whistles, along with a trendy brand name.

Ultimately, you’ll need to weigh the pros and cons, take a closer look at the models available and decide whether a Graco jogging stroller is the best one for you.

Best Graco jogging strollers

Graco FastAction Fold Jogging Stroller

This affordable, lightweight jogging stroller is quick and easy to hold with just one hand. The air-filled tires provide excellent shock absorption to give your baby a smooth ride.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Graco Modes 2.0 Jogging Stroller

With seven ways to position your baby or toddler, this is a versatile jogging stroller. It has a suspension system as well as air-filled tires, which is great for use on bumpy trails.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller

It works as both a stroller for toddlers and older babies and is compatible with any Graco infant car seat for newborns. It folds quickly and has plenty of storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

