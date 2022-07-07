Which deodorants for body odor are best?

Nobody wants to smell bad. Sometimes it’s unavoidable though, and you need a strong deodorant, even if it’s just for certain occasions. If you’re an athlete, constantly on the go or just want to make sure that you’re always smelling your best, you’ll want to find a deodorant that’s designed to prevent body odor.

There are a lot of deodorants on the market, but they don’t all do the same thing, aren’t all the same strength and don’t all offer the same type of protection. When it comes to preventing body odor, a top pick is Native Natural Deodorant.

What to know before you buy deodorant for body odor

Types of deodorant

Stick: This is the most traditional, popular and least expensive type of deodorant. The texture is similar to a bar of soap, but one issue is the residue it can leave behind under the arms and can transfer to your clothes. There are clear sticks that have been designed because of this issue.

This is the most traditional, popular and least expensive type of deodorant. The texture is similar to a bar of soap, but one issue is the residue it can leave behind under the arms and can transfer to your clothes. There are clear sticks that have been designed because of this issue. Gel: This often comes in the same form as the stick, but instead of the bar soap-like texture, there are tiny perforations through which gel is released. It’s cool, soothing and requires minimal application.

This often comes in the same form as the stick, but instead of the bar soap-like texture, there are tiny perforations through which gel is released. It’s cool, soothing and requires minimal application. Roll-on: This roll-on ball helps to evenly apply the liquid deodorant to the underarm. This can have the smoothness of the gel, but is often more neat and clean than the gels and sticks.

This roll-on ball helps to evenly apply the liquid deodorant to the underarm. This can have the smoothness of the gel, but is often more neat and clean than the gels and sticks. Powder: This isn’t as common an option, but it can be a good way to combat perspiration. It can also be messier than the other types.

This isn’t as common an option, but it can be a good way to combat perspiration. It can also be messier than the other types. Spray: This is the most convenient and it’s great for touch-ups during the day or after a workout, but they tend not to be the highest quality deodorants.

Ingredients

What sets quality deodorant apart are the ingredients. Some deodorants rely on scents and perfumes to mask odor, while others are loaded with chemicals, such as aluminum to help block sweat and triclosan to kill odor causing bacteria. They can be effective, but they aren’t as healthy and pure as deodorants made from all-natural ingredients, such as baking soda, essential oils, mineral salts, hops and other plant-based products.

What to look for in deodorant for body odor

Scent

How does it smell? This goes far in determining if a certain product is for you. Much of this comes down to personal preference, but most deodorants offer fresh, clean and spicy scents. However, if you have sensitive skin, it might be in your best interest to opt for a fragrance-free deodorant to prevent irritation.

Long-lasting

How a deodorant smells is only half the battle. You want it to last. That’s why many brands advertise this right on the label. Most brands will guarantee 24-hour protection and some 48, but this can vary from person to person, so you’ll want to find a brand that works best for you.

Residue

You don’t want your deodorant rubbing off on your clothes, so the amount of residue a deodorant leaves behind can be a factor in your decision. Sprays and roll-on deodorants tend to be the best options to ensure your deodorant doesn’t leave residue on your clothes.

How much you can expect to spend on deodorant for body odor

A great deodorant for body odor doesn’t need to break the bank. Most top brands can cost between $3-$7, with all-natural deodorants ranging between $6-$12.

Deodorant for body odor FAQ

What is the difference between antiperspirant and deodorant?

A. Sometimes these terms will be used to describe the same product. However, antiperspirants are designed to combat heavy sweating by blocking the underarm sweat glands, where a deodorant offers odor control and sweat prevention.

How often should I use deodorant for body odor?

A. An effective deodorant should offer a full day of protection, if applied in the morning. If you notice that you need to apply more than once per day, it’s probably time to find a different solution to best fit your body’s needs.

What is the best type of deodorant for sensitive skin?

A. It would be in your best interest to avoid deodorants that are scented, since the fragrance can be made with synthetic chemicals that cause skin irritation. Another option for those with sensitive skin is to try a hypoallergenic deodorant that doesn’t have aluminum chlorohydrate.

What are the best deodorants for body odor to buy?

Top deodorant for body odor

Native Natural Deodorant

What you need to know: This natural deodorant offers great odor protection while exuding a fresh coconut and vanilla scent.

What you’ll love: Both men and women will get full-day protection. The aluminum and paraben-free formula applies easily and doesn’t leave stains or residue. This product is cruelty-free and has never been tested on animals.

What you should consider: If you’re applying this to recently shaved armpits, the solid form deodorant can be clumpy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deodorant for body odor for the money

DEGREE Original Antiperspirant Deodorant

What you need to know: From the number one deodorant brand by volume, this offers up to 48 hours of protection from odor and sweat during the most extreme of conditions.

What you’ll love: This deodorant is specifically formulated for a man’s body to offer long-lasting odor and sweat protection. Scented with hints of mint and apple, this formula will keep you looking and smelling fresh for up to two days.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported a sticky feeling after first applying, but it fades over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Secret Antiperspirant Clinical Strength Deodorant

What you need to know: This is rated the number one clinical strength antiperspirant for women and offers better protection than many prescription-strength deodorants.

What you’ll love: Not only does this provide two times the sweat protection of other brands, but it’s formulated with skin-soothing conditioners to prevent irritation and soothe dry underarm skin. With just one application of the smooth clear gel, you will be protected for 48 hours.

What you should consider: This product contains both aluminum and talc.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

