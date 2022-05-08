Which Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette or tarte eyeshadow palette is best?

If you’re on the lookout for a new eyeshadow palette, Anastasia Beverly Hills and tarte are both excellent beauty brands with some amazing palette options. It’s important to understand the pros and cons as well as the best palettes from each brand as you look for your new eyeshadow palette. Anastasia Beverly Hills is the more expensive brand, but that higher price tag comes with some additional benefits and features.

Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the top of the line when it comes to brows and eyes. You can easily create the look you want with an Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette, whether you are going for a makeup-free makeup look or a more dramatic smokey eye look. These palettes usually range in price from about $30-$100, depending on the number of shades in the palette.

Pros

Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes have plenty of advantages. For example, the eyeshadows are durable and long-wearing, because of their unique and high-pigment formulas. These eyeshadows don’t require multiple layers to achieve the color you want, which means that you don’t need to use as much product as you might with other eyeshadows.

The brand also focuses on ingredient quality and ethical production. Many of the palettes and eyeshadows are vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens and phthalates.

Cons

That being said, there are a few downsides to using Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes. For instance, if you are out of your favorite eyeshadow in the palette, you might not be able to replace the color individually, since limited edition palettes with unique colors are typically not available in individual shades. This means you may need to replace your entire palette just to get that perfect shade again.

Best Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam eyeshadow palette offers a versatile collection of 14 different shimmer and matte eyeshadows, including metallic, duo-chrome and ultra-matte finishes for a wide array of looks.

Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

This affordable full-face kit features six amazing contouring shades in colors that help highlight and define your best facial features. This highly versatile contour kit works well for most skin tones and types.

Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance

The Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette features 11 matte, high-pigment colors and three metallic colors that won’t fade or crease. The eyeshadows are long-lasting, even in hot and humid weather conditions.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina

This eyeshadow palette was personally designed by its namesake, Norvina Soare, who is the president of Anastasia Beverly Hills. The versatile palette provides 14 beautiful shades, including pastel shimmer colors and creamy bold mattes.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera

The Riviera eyeshadow palette features some vibrant jewel tones to get you in the mood for a beach vacation. The palette offers 14 metallics and mattes, including creative shades like Mediterranean.

Sold by Amazon

tarte eyeshadow palettes

tarte eyeshadow palettes make it easy to try multiple eye and face colors at the same time. The brand’s beautiful eyeshadow palettes come in a diverse array of colors, including smokey shades, neutrals, shimmery finishes and mattes. The palettes also incorporate plant-based ingredients, vitamins and natural Amazonian clay without any artificial fragrances or harsh chemicals.

These palettes range in price from about $20-$50, depending on the number of colors in the palette.

Pros

tarte eyeshadow palettes feature colors and shades that are perfect for both everyday wear and for more creative looks. The clay-based shades tend to blend well and give you a crease-free look.

Cons

Some of the eyeshadow palettes can arrive damaged or in poor condition at times, according to customers. Also, some of the palettes don’t offer as much pigmentation as others, meaning you may not be getting the exact look you were hoping for.

Best tarte eyeshadow palettes

tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette

This customer-favorite eyeshadow palette features a dozen neutral shades that you can wear any time of the day or night. These eyeshadows are made with real Amazonian clay and can be used for lining your eyes too.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

tarte Tarteist PRO Glow Highlight & Contour Palette

This affordable and universally flattering highlight and contour palette features six shades of powder and cream. The highly blendable palette also includes highlights with a shimmery finish.

Sold by Amazon

tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Eyeshadow Palette Volume II Limited-Edition

This eyeshadow palette works best on consumers with lighter skin tones as the colors don’t always show up as well on darker skin tones. The crease-free palette features eight cool and creamy powder tones.

Sold by Amazon

tarte Tartelette Tease Eyeshadow Palette

This small palette allows you to blend your own eyeshadow looks or follow tarte’s recommended pairs. The universally flattering palette provides six neutral colors that are great for daily wear, including two lusters and four matte shades.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

tarte Clay Play Face Shaping Palette

You can use this versatile face shaping palette to create highlights, shadows and contours across your whole face with highly pigmented clay-based hues. The palette smells amazing and gives you a crease-free look.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Should you get an Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette or a tarte eyeshadow palette?

Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes have more benefits than tarte eyeshadow palettes, since they are considered more durable and long-lasting, and they also provide more pigmentation. Many tarte eyeshadow palettes tend to arrive damaged or in poor condition and don’t offer as much pigmentation.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.