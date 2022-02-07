Best contour brush

Contouring your face can help create a flattering, sculpted, well-proportioned look, and it all starts with the right contour brush.

Which contour brush is best?

A well-contoured face can look polished, airbrushed and make your natural proportions even more flattering. While finding the right shade for your skin tone is crucial, applying it with the right tools makes a difference in the final look. Be sure to find a contour brush that feels great in your hand, holds the right amount of product, and applies it smoothly and evenly. If you’re looking for a high-quality, long-lasting contour brush, Morphe M164 Small Flat Angled Contour brush is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a contour brush

What size you like in a contour brush

Some users, particularly those experienced in contouring, can use a variety of sizes with ease. If you’re just starting out, or want to apply your contouring with precision, it pays to start with a smaller brush that’s easier to control.

Synthetic or natural bristles

The choice between natural bristles (such as boa, sable or even squirrel) and synthetic bristles, will in part be dictated by what type of contouring product you like to use. Natural bristles soak up more product, making them a less-than-ideal choice for liquid contour. If you prefer liquid contours, synthetic is the way to go. Natural can offer better distribution of powdered contour products, but can also be more expensive.

Tapered or flat

A flat contour brush can help you make a crisp line. A tapered one allows for more versatility and can also help the brush do double duty as a blush brush. If you’d prefer not to have separate brushes for contour, blush and bronzer, opt for a tapered, slightly rounded brush. If you want a dedicated contour brush, flat is the way to go.

What to look for in a quality contour brush

High-quality bristles

Whether you opt for synthetic or natural, buy the brush with the highest-quality bristles you can afford. You’ll be putting them on your face, after all, so seek out soft bristles that keep their shape and are easy to clean. Give a gentle tug on the bristles at the store. If there’s shedding, pass that brush by.

Densely packed bristles

Successful contouring requires control. Unlike a brush used for finishing powder, which needs to diffuse powder evenly, a contour brush needs to deposit the product directly where you want it for even, clean lines. Bristles that are still and densely packed together, without a lot of give, are perfect for this job.

Double-sided

A two-in-one brush with brush heads on both ends offers a smaller, narrower brush for precision work, and a larger brush for more diffuse applications. Opt for a double-sided brush when you’re on the go and don’t have room in your bag for two brushes, or when you want to apply contour to more than one part of your face.

How much you can expect to spend on a contour brush

Great drugstore options are available for under $10. If you want to splurge on a natural-bristle brush, expect to spend about $40-$60.

Contour brush FAQ

What do I look for in a contour brush I can take with me on vacation?

A. You’ll want to protect the bristles while the brush is packed in your makeup bag or carry-on, so if you can, buy a brush that comes with a case. If not, you can always wrap it in a paper towel and put it in a Ziploc bag to keep it from getting dirty, because no one wants to break out on vacation from using a dirty brush! Smaller brushes tend to travel better, and synthetic bristle brushes withstand the rigors of travel better than natural bristle brushes do.

Can I use a fan brush as a contour brush?

A. Some people swear by fan brushes for contouring, but these tend to be experienced contourers. Fan brush bristles have more give than traditional contouring brushes, so they take some practice when trying to apply your contour precisely. If you’re new to contouring, stick with a short-bristled brush intended specifically for contouring.

What are the best contour brushes to buy?

Top contour brush

Morphe M164 Small Flat Angled Contour brush

What you need to know: When you’re looking to get your contouring just right, few brushes can beat the precision and even distribution of product of this Morphe brush.

What you’ll love: Small and compact, this brush helps you achieve precision looks without the clunkiness of a bigger brush.

What you should consider: If you’re doing a lot of contouring, including your neck and forehead, you may want to opt for a larger brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top contour brush for money

E.L.F. Cosmetics Contour brush

What you need to know: This E.L.F. Cosmetics classic punches above its weight with its high-quality, feather-soft bristles and its ease of maneuverability.

What you’ll love: This bargain option does not look like one, with its sleek handle and attractive, white-tipped bristles. Beyond its look, this vegan and cruelty-free brush provides even, precise coverage.

What you should consider: The short bristles make it tough to wash. You’ll have to give it several passes to get the brush fully clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Mypreface Rose Golden Synthetic Blush and Bronzer Brush

What you need to know: Engineered to fit the contours of your face, this brush can give you both the ability to apply contour with precision and also across wider areas.

What you’ll love: With its lightweight handle made from sustainable wood and soft, yet durable bristles, this brush looks cool and gets the job done.

What you should consider: The shape can take some getting used to if you’ve used rounded or flat-bristle brushes before.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

