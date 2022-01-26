Best Lancome concealer

In addition to concealing blemishes, dark circles and other spots, you can use a concealer as an eye primer to provide a clean, smooth canvas for your favorite eyeshadows.

Which Lancome concealer is best?

Lancome is a beauty brand well-known for its high-quality luxury products. Its concealers are no exception, offering excellent coverage for blemishes, dark circles and other hyperpigmentation that leaves you with a smooth, healthy complexion.

Lancome concealers are available in several different formulas, so there are options for nearly all skin types. Some concealers work best for covering dark under-eye circles, while others are better suited for covering blemishes. You can also find multitasking formulas that do it all. If you’re searching for a full-coverage concealer that works for any skin type, Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer is an outstanding option.

What to know before you buy a Lancome concealer

Formula

Liquid concealers have a thin, liquid-like consistency. They’re packaged in a tube with a doe-foot applicator in the cap. These concealers are the most versatile, so they can work well under the eyes but can also cover blemishes and other dark spots effectively. Lancome liquid concealers typically work well for all skin types.

Cream concealers are thicker in texture than liquid formulas, so they offer fuller coverage. They also look heavier on the skin, making them a poor option for under the eyes. Lancome cream concealers generally come in squeeze-tube packaging that makes it easy to dispense a small amount of product. They can work well for dry skin because they’re packed with hydrating ingredients. However, they can look cakey on oily skin and may settle in fine lines and wrinkles on mature skin.

Shade range

The more shades a concealer comes in, the easier time you’ll have finding the right color to match your skin tone. It’s also important to consider where you plan to use the concealer. For blemishes, spots and other hyperpigmentation on the face, match your concealer to your skin tone as closely as possible. For under the eyes, you may want to go one shade lighter to add some brightness that helps diffuse the look of dark circles.

Lancome concealers offer a fairly wide shade range. Some formulas provide at least 10 shades, while others have more than 20. With most formulas, there are more shades in the medium range, so you may have trouble finding a good match if you have extremely light or dark skin.

Some Lancome concealers also come in color-correcting shades like green to neutralize red tones, peach and orange to cancel out dark circles and spots or lavender to brighten sallow skin. You should apply these color correctors under a concealer that matches your skin tone for the best results.

Coverage

Lancome concealers are available in a couple of different coverage options. Many formulas offer full coverage, so they can conceal nearly any dark spot, blemish or hyperpigmentation you might have. Full coverage concealers can sometimes look heavy and cakey on the skin, so you have to be careful not to apply too much.

Other Lancome concealers offer natural or medium coverage, so they aren’t as heavy on the skin. They can cover most spots, blemishes and hyperpigmentation, but some particularly dark areas might still show through the concealer. Natural coverage concealers are usually easier to apply because you don’t have to worry about using too thick a layer.

What to look for in a quality Lancome concealer

Usage

Some Lancome concealers are designed for use on blemishes, redness and other hyperpigmentation on the face. These formulas are usually heavier and offer fuller coverage. You can also find Lancome concealers meant for use under the eyes. These formulas have a lightweight consistency, so they won’t crease or settle in fine lines.

Other Lancome concealers are multipurpose formulas. These can work well both under the eyes and on spots on the rest of the face, so you don’t need to have two concealers in your makeup bag.

Waterproof

If you’re fairly active or live in a humid climate, opt for a waterproof Lancome concealer. These formulas resist moisture well, so they can hold up to rain, sweat and humidity without creasing or fading.

Wear time

All Lancome concealers are pretty long-wearing; however, some formulas last longer on the skin than others. Some even boast 24-hour wear, so you can wear it from morning to night without worrying about it creasing or caking.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lancome concealer

Lancome concealers range from $20-$40. Lighter coverage liquid concealers cost $20-$30, while full-coverage liquid and cream concealers generally range from $30-$40.

Lancome concealer FAQ

Do Lancome concealers work well for dark circles?

A. Some Lancome concealers are designed specifically for use under the eyes, so they’re highly effective at covering dark circles. These formulas offer natural coverage that never looks cakey or heavy on the delicate skin under the eyes. They usually have a soft-blur finish, so they reduce the look of lines and wrinkles in that area.

How can I make Lancome concealer last longer?

A. If you want to keep your concealer from creasing or fading as the day goes on, it all comes down to applying it correctly. Instead of rubbing or smearing the concealer on your skin, use a dabbing or patting motion with your finger, brush or sponge. This concentrates the product on the spot you want to conceal and helps it melt into the skin to keep it in place.

Use the smallest amount necessary to cover your spot, and only add more if you require additional coverage. When you’re happy with your concealer application, lightly dust the area with setting powder to prolong its wear time.

What’s the best Lancome concealer to buy?

Top Lancome concealer

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer

What you need to know: This highly pigmented, full-coverage concealer can hide any discoloration on your face with a comfortable, weightless feel on the skin.

What you’ll love: It blends easily into the skin. The formula can be layered for additional coverage without looking cakey. It only takes a small amount to conceal a large area. It works for all skin types.

What you should consider: It dries quickly, so you have to blend it out immediately after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

Top Lancome concealer for the money

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer

What you need to know: This hydrating concealer can work all over the face including under the eyes without creasing or caking, but it won’t clog pores, so it’s also suitable for acne-prone skin.

What you’ll love: It can provide up to 24 hours of hydration. It’s extremely smooth and easy to blend into the skin. The formula is sweat-resistant, so it works well in humid climates. It’s dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: It isn’t as buildable as other formulas, so it can look cakey if you add too many layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Macy’s and Sephora

Worth checking out

Lancome Effacernes Waterproof Protective Undereye Concealer

What you need to know: This natural-finish concealer banishes the look of tired, stressed eyes without creasing or fading throughout the day.

What you’ll love: It offers natural coverage that never looks heavy or cakey. It offers a matte finish that helps soften the look of fine lines. The formula is waterproof and long-wearing, so it doesn’t crease or fade.

What you should consider: It can cling to dry skin, so use an eye cream before applying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

