Always wash, dry and comb your beard before trimming to achieve the best results.

Which trimmer is best for your beard?

Not only does a beard trimmer let you keep your facial hair neatly managed and styled, it makes your beard maintenance quicker and easier than using scissors or shears. Every beard is different and requires slightly different care, which is why choosing the best beard trimmer can be challenging.

Corded and cordless models are available as well as those designed for dry and wet hair. If you’re looking for a high-end trimmer with a multitude of settings, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer is a perfect choice.

What to know before you buy a beard trimmer

Beard type

There are beard trimmers designed for every style, from long, thick beards to full but tighter styles to maintained stubble. If you often change the length of your beard, consider a beard trimmer with blade guards of varying lengths, giving you more precise control.

Corded vs. cordless

Corded beard trimmers have the most power. This can be useful when dealing with thick beards. However, they are not always ideal for traveling, are restricted to dry use, and the cord can get in the way.

have the most power. This can be useful when dealing with thick beards. However, they are not always ideal for traveling, are restricted to dry use, and the cord can get in the way. Cordless beard trimmers use a rechargeable battery or disposable batteries. These are great for those who travel or want to use their trimmer away from a power source. However, because they run on batteries, their runtime is limited and their maximum power may not be adequate for all beard types.

Dry vs. wet

Beard trimmers that work with dry hair are the most common and are best suited for styling and perfecting fades. Most people choose a dry trimmer.

Wet trimmers aren’t best for mastering the small details of your beard’s style, but they’re convenient when you want to save time by shaving while showering or directly after. If you’re going for a simple trim, a wet trimmer can do the trick.

What to look for in a quality beard trimmer

Power

The power of a beard trimmer usually is measured in amps, and the higher the amperage, the better the trimmer is at getting through thicker hair. Those attempting different styles may want to consider a model with multiple power and speed settings.

High-quality blades

The blades are any beard trimmer’s essential component. Stainless steel blades are strong and offer a smooth and even trimming experience. However, they can dull over time. Carbon steel is another common blade material. It is extremely sharp and precise but more prone to rust.

Blade guards

Blade guards, sometimes called guide combs, are attachments that cover the trimmer blades, allowing for various lengths. Some beard trimmers have minimal blade guard attachments, which are good for those going the minimalist route who don’t want fancy blending or fading. Other trimmers feature extensive accessory kits with multiple blade guards for precise styling.

Certain beard trimmers don’t include a set of blade guards but instead use built-in adjustable guide settings, letting you set your length directly on the trimmer.

Accessories

The best beard trimmers come with a set of cleaning brushes and accessories so you can keep your blades in top shape. A small bottle of blade oil or lubricant is essential to keep your blades running smoothly.

Some beard trimmers feature accessories designed to trim nose and ear hair as well as other areas of your body. Those that come with blade guards are ideal for creating different looks. Choose a kit with adequate accessories for your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a beard trimmer

Basic trimmers designed for light beard trimming are just under $15, while high-end models occasionally cost more than $100. For a durable, reliable trimmer, look for one that falls somewhere in the middle.

Beard trimmer FAQ

Is it OK to get my beard trimmer wet?

A. This depends on its specifications. Corded trimmers are not designed to be used in wet conditions or with wet hair because it poses a safety risk. If you have a battery-powered model, double-check that it is safe to use while wet.

Will a beard trimmer provide as close a shave as a straight razor?

A. Trimmers are different from razors. They do not create as close a shave as standard straight razors. They can produce a short stubble look, but for a clean-shaven appearance, use a razor.

What’s the best beard trimmer to buy?

Top beard trimmer

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer

What you need to know: This premium-quality beard trimmer can automatically adjust and adapt to your trimming needs.

What you’ll love: With 175 settings and a bright LED display screen, your beard will look its best after every shave. The battery has a lifespan of up to 50 minutes.

What you should consider: It’s not the most powerful option for extra-thick beards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beard trimmer for the money

Philips Norelco Grooming Kit with Trimmer

What you need to know: This grooming kit includes a versatile trimmer with a professional-quality feel, plus a generous supply of attachments for customizable beard trimming.

What you’ll love: The 23-piece set gives you maximum control and the powerful motor can cut through thick hair. The high-quality attachments are sturdy and long-lasting.

What you should consider: It’s heavier than some other trimmers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Target

Worth checking out

Wahl Rechargeable All-in-One Beard Trimmer

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a versatile beard trimmer by a top brand, this model is worth considering.

What you’ll love: It boasts a powerful motor that does a good job creating pro-level looks and gets more than three hours of runtime with each full charge. It comes with numerous accessories, including attachments for mustache and detail trimming.

What you should consider: Some owners of similar older models by the brand gripe that this one is lightweight and somewhat flimsy in comparison.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

