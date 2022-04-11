What are the best Dr. Barbara Sturm products at Sephora?

Science-backed skin care products are always a wiser investment than formulas based on trends and marketing hype. Dr. Barbara Sturm products are certainly expensive, but as the name implies, the brand’s founder is a doctor, with her own medical clinic and an impressive roster of celebrity clients, including Cher and Kate Moss.

Dr. Barbara Sturm products are formulated to hydrate the skin and combat inflammation to deliver a healthy, glowing complexion. They include formulas that work for all skin types and tones, so you can find products that work for your particular skin issues.

If you’re looking to splurge on a product or two from this luxury skin care line, here are the most popular Dr. Barbara Sturm products you can find at Sephora to take your skin care routine up a notch.

Most popular cleansers and toners

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser

This gentle cleanser is suitable for all skin types, removing dirt, makeup and other impurities to prepare the skin for your favorite serum. It features purslane, an ingredient that prevents free radical damage and encourages skin regeneration. The included aloe and panthenol help calm and soothe the skin.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

This two-in-one cleanser helps remove dirt, makeup and excess oil and gently exfoliates dead skin cells for a truly deep clean. It also contains antioxidants to help protect and firm the skin. The formula works especially well for oily, combination and acne-prone skin.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner

This gentle, alcohol-free toner helps remove any remaining residue after cleansing and balances the skin’s pH. It also helps minimize the look of pores and soothes stressed or irritated skin. It’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Most popular serums

Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Serum

This potent serum helps clear and strengthen acne-prone skin. It contains albatrellus ovinus extract to reduce redness and irritation. It also has hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and plumps the skin to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum is formulated specifically for darker skin tones. It contains highly concentrated forms of both long- and short-chain hyaluronic acid to provide all-day hydration. It also features lumicol, an algae extract that evens out the skin tone and leaves you with a healthy glow.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum

This soothing, repairing night serum helps strengthen your skin while you sleep. It has hyaluronic acid for hydration, and it also contains poria cocos and beta-glucan to fortify the skin barrier. The plankton extract helps soften fine lines and wrinkles, while the senna alata extract aids in the skin’s natural repair process. The serum works for all skin types.

Most popular moisturizers

Dr. Barbara Sturm Dark Skin Tones Face Cream

This lightweight moisturizer is formulated for the needs of darker skin tones and works well for normal, combination and oily skin. It contains magnolia and whitewood bark to help minimize the look of pores and control oil production. It also helps boost the skin’s radiance and soothe irritation.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Face Cream

This cream moisturizer provides intense hydration while helping to brighten the skin. The formula slows melanin production to prevent dark spots for a more even complexion. It also contains ginseng extract to provide protection from environmental stressors.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

This rich cream moisturizer offers all the hydration that dry or mature skin needs. It contains antioxidants that help protect and smooth the skin, as well as avocadin, a plant-based butter, for hydration. It’s non-irritating, so it can work for sensitive skin.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Face Lotion

This lightweight moisturizing lotion absorbs quickly into the skin, making it a great option for normal, combination and oily skin. It helps even out and brighten the skin to give you a healthy glowing complexion. It also features vitamin E to provide effective antioxidant protection.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream

If you’re tired of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes, this eye cream helps reduce their appearance. The formula features biomimetic lipids to strengthen the skin barrier function and Persian silk tree extract to brighten under the eyes and cut down on puffiness. The cream is gluten-free.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

Make sure your body is just as moisturized as your face with this lightweight body cream. It doesn’t just hydrate — it can help tighten the skin, so it looks firmer. It also aids the skin in looking more elastic and supple.

Most popular treatment products

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask

This soothing, hydrating mask provides an instant boost of moisture right when you need it. It contains aloe vera and chamomile to calm and hydrate the skin. The formula works extremely well for stressed skin when traveling.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask

With kaolin clay and zinc to absorb excess oil, this face mask can help keep combination, oily and acne-prone skin clear. It has a calming effect on the skin to reduce redness and inflammation and provides some hydration to prevent the skin from drying out.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment

This spot treatment can help clear up whiteheads, blackheads and other blemishes. It features a combination of tea tree oil and zinc oxide to provide anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and soak up excess oil. The formula is tinted, so it helps conceal redness.

