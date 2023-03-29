Which Coco & Eve product is best?

Since the Coco & Eve product line is clean and cruelty-free, with beauty offerings that range from body care to hair care and sunless tanners, finding the brand’s best product depends on your needs. If your hair is tired and damaged, its hair masks are an excellent remedy and often provide added benefits such as heat protection. But if you’re looking to keep your summer tan going year-round, the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is a top pick because it can give you a warm golden tan as it nourishes your skin.

What to know before you buy a Coco & Eve product

About Coco & Eve products

When Australia-born Emily Hamilton went on a vacation to the Indonesian province of Bali, she learned about the land’s nutrient-rich fruits and plants that are good for skin and hair. After experiencing their rewards, she decided to share them with the world.

Since Indonesia is the leading producer of coconuts, and Bali reminded Hamilton of the Garden of Eden, she decided to call her new line Coco & Eve. Its products reap the advantages of Bali’s tropical ingredients for science-based solutions focusing on skin care, hair care and sunless tanning formulas — all of which are nontoxic, cruelty-free and vegan.

Coco & Eve’s commitment to sustainability

For many, buying from a brand that creates sustainable goods for you and the planet feels better. Coco & Eve products are clean and free of parabens, toxins, gluten and silicone. The brand’s packaging is also recyclable and biodegradable, except for a few plastic caps when required for hygienic reasons.

Types of Coco & Eve products

Coco & Eve has many products, but sells three primary lines.

Hair : These products include shampoos, conditioners, styling solutions, treatments and accessories.

: These products include shampoos, conditioners, styling solutions, treatments and accessories. Body : Cleansers, exfoliators, moisturizers and accessories.

: Cleansers, exfoliators, moisturizers and accessories. Sunless tanners: Body tanners, face tanners, tanning mitts and accessories.

What to look for in a quality Coco & Eve product

Multi-beneficial

A product that delivers multiple advantages saves you the money and time required to find numerous formulas that meet your needs. It’s not too much to ask for a sunless tanner that leaves your skin hydrated and healthier. The same is true for hair care solutions. A deep conditioner is excellent, but one that can also be used as a smoothing solution is far more sustainable as it saves you from buying more products.

Low time commitment

Many people can’t invest an hour in their hair or skin care routines. That’s why fast-drying sunless tanning solutions that let you go about your day as they develop and hair masks that work in just 10 minutes can be game-changers. The best Coco & Eve products let you reap the rewards of traditionally time-consuming tasks without forcing you to wait around for visible results.

Pleasant scents

While you might not associate hair and skin care products with foul odors, sunless tanners are the exception. When you find an entire product line that dedicates itself to tropical scents that leave you smelling fresh and fruity, the self-tanner included, that’s a huge bonus.

How much you can expect to spend on a Coco & Eve product

Depending on the item and its size, you can find these products for around $10 to $30.

Coco & Eve product FAQ

How long does the Coco & Eve sunless tanner last?

A. It should last about a week. However, results can depend on the other products you regularly use. For example, sulfate-based body washes with aggressive chemicals can prematurely strip and fade the tanner’s tint.

What products should you avoid when using sunless tanner on your face?

A. Facial oils, alpha or beta hydroxy acids and retinol products can prevent you from achieving a smooth, even application.

What’s the best Coco & Eve product to buy?

Top Coco & Eve product

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

What you need to know: This non-sticky vegan sunless tanner is good for your skin and doesn’t leave bad smells or streaks behind.

What you’ll love: This lightweight formula is non-greasy, fast-drying and develops in a couple of hours. It’s packed with powerful natural antioxidants to hydrate and firm your skin as it blurs imperfections. Its green-gray base creates a natural golden tan.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it stained their skin too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Coco & Eve product for the money

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Miracle Hair Elixir

What you need to know: This hydrates your hair and acts as a pre-styling solution and finisher.

What you’ll love: This ultra-rich overnight treatment leaves your hair nourished and shiny. It also protects your delicate strands from your styling tools that reach up to 428 degrees, and you can use it as a finisher for sleek, stylish hair.

What you should consider: Some people reported it was too heavy for their fine hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut and Fig Hair Masque

What you need to know: This packs the benefits of five formulas into one.

What you’ll love: This deep conditioner revives your mane as it tames frizz. It addresses split ends, hydrates each strand and detangles your hair to protect and restore it from the inside out. It also comes with a brush to prevent further breakage.

What you should consider: Some customers said it left their hair feeling heavy and weighed down.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

