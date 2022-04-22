Which king fitted sheet is best?

Your fitted sheet is in contact with your body throughout the night, and it somewhat protects your mattress. Be careful when shopping for a king-sized fitted sheet, however, as there are several sizing variables to look out for.

The best king fitted sheet is the DreamCare Extra-Deep Pocket King Fitted Sheet. It’s soft, durable and easy to wash. It also has storage pockets on either side for remotes, phones and books.

What to know before you buy a king fitted sheet

Depth

Besides size, you also need to know the depth of your mattress before purchasing a king fitted sheet. Mattress depths vary greatly — they can be as thin as 6 inches or as thick as 22. Most fitted sheets have depths of 6-9 inches. “Deep” and “extra-deep” branding usually mean depths of roughly 16 inches or 16-22 inches, respectively.

It’s perfectly fine to buy a fitted sheet that’s deeper than your mattress — you’ll just need to bunch the excess fabric under your mattress when you put it on. Be aware that it may bunch up if you toss and turn in the night.

Bundles

Sheets of any kind are available individually, but most are sold in packages. Most bundles are one of two types.

The more common are sets that include everything you need — that is, a fitted and flat sheet, as well as a pillowcase or two. Uncommon, but still available, are bundles with just a fitted sheet and one or two pillowcases.

Design

Most king fitted sheets come in single colors, and you can find just about any color you can think of. You can also find patterns and prints, though you may need to custom order highly specific designs.

What to look for in a quality king fitted sheet

Thread count

Thread count isn’t as simple as most people think. Yes, it does have an effect on general quality, but lower and higher thread counts are higher quality for different sleep preferences. Sub-400 thread count sheets are better for light, cool sleeping, 800-plus count sheets are better for stiff, warm sleeping and 400-600 count sheets are (somewhat) the best of both worlds.

Pockets

One of the best, but least common, extras you can find in a king fitted sheet is a set of pockets. There is usually one pocket on either side of the sheet toward one end, so you can decide if you want it near your head or your feet. They are usually deep and wide enough to hold a tablet or small-to-medium book.

However, it can be a hassle to orient the pockets toward your feet or head when putting the sheet on.

How much you can expect to spend on a king fitted sheet

King fitted sheets cost can cost $10-$1,000 or more. Most individual sheets won’t cost more than $50 with bundles, and full sets rarely cost more than $200. The outliers that cost more come from premium brands and use the best possible materials.

King fitted sheet FAQ

How do I care for a king fitted sheet?

A. Most fitted sheet materials are machine-washable and -dryable, but you will need to take a look at the tag to check what temperatures and cycles are required to avoid rips and other damages.

If they aren’t machine-safe, they’ll either need to be dry-cleaned or hand-washed. Think carefully before purchasing a fitted sheet that isn’t machine-safe — the extra effort is rarely worth any extra comfort.

What’s the difference between the king and California king sizes?

A. California kings aren’t as wide but they are longer. The difference is only a matter of inches — 76 by 80 inches vs. 72 by 84 inches — but it’s large enough for your sheet not to fit if you chose the wrong one.

Which materials are the most ecologically friendly?

A. Organic cotton and bamboo-based materials are the most ecologically friendly. Organic cotton, of any sub-type, is grown without using pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, and it’s also un-dyed or dyed with organic materials. Bamboo and its processed cousin rayon, meanwhile, require little water or fertilizer compared to other materials.

What’s the best king fitted sheet to buy?

Top king fitted sheet

DreamCare Extra Deep Pocket King Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This is luxurious and comes in several popular colors.

What you’ll love: It’s made from brush microfiber polyester for softness, breathability and durability. It has an extra-deep depth that fits mattresses up to 21 inches thick and has pockets on the sides. It’s machine-washable and -dryable and comes in 14 colors.

What you should consider: It can stain mattresses and mattress covers if it isn’t washed once or twice before use. Thinner mattresses may cause the sheet to bunch up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top king fitted sheet for the money

Utopia Bedding King Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: This is low cost but no less soft.

What you’ll love: It’s made of microfiber polyester for softness and is machine-washable and -dryable. It uses elastic bands to hold the edges tight and has a depth of 15 inches. It’s resistant to shrinkage and wrinkles and comes in 10 colors. It’s also available as a California king.

What you should consider: The elastic will trap any clothes or other sheets within it during wash and dry cycles — you’ll want to wash it separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mellanni King Size Sheet Set

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you’re planning on getting a full sheet set.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 41 colors and in standard and California king, plus extra-deep pocket standard and California king sizes. It includes the fitted sheet as well as a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It’s fade-, wrinkle-, stain- and shrink-resistant and can be machine-washed and -dried.

What you should consider: Some purchasers reported a strange smell that needed several rounds of washing to get rid of. Others had issues with tearing over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

