Which Kohl’s comforter set is best?

With their large, billowy feel, comforters provide softness and warmth along with stylish patterns and colors that enhance bedroom decor. With over 1,100 stores in 49 states, Kohl’s is a leading retailer for home goods, including comforters of all styles for all budgets.

For its high quality look and comfort, the top choice of a Kohl’s comforter set is the Koolaburra By UGG Romy Faux Fur Comforter Set.

What to know before you buy Kohl’s comforter sets

Some comforters are heavier than others

It’s important to consider the weight of your comforter. Your climate and how warm you want your bed to be when you sleep will determine whether a heavy, midweight or light comforter is best.

Lightweight comforters are best for warm climates and warm sleepers.

are best for warm climates and warm sleepers. Midweight comforters are best for use all year long.

are best for use all year long. Heavy comforters are best for cold climates and people who sleep cold.

Some comforters are better for allergies than others

Some comforters can cause problems for allergy sufferers. All bedding attracts dust mites and other allergens that could lead to allergy symptoms and make for difficulty sleeping. The best materials to counteract allergies are those that are tightest knit, such as cotton or silk. Looser filled comforters, such as those made with down, tend to have a harder time with dust mites and allergens. Some brands market hypoallergenic comforters designed to keep allergens low.

Some comforters are easier to wash than others

All sizes of comforters can be challenging to wash because of their bulk. Twin-size comforters are typically smaller than queen or king comforters and have a better chance of fitting in a standard washer. Depending on the thickness of their material, some queen- or full-size comforters might fit too. Most king and California king comforters need to be dry cleaned.

What to look for in quality Kohl’s comforter sets

Shell material

Typically, the outer shell is made from cotton, silk, wool or plant-based fiber such as bamboo or eucalyptus. Cotton is light and moisture-wicking, while silk is often found in luxury comforters and can be harder to care for. Wool is best for heavier shells, and plant-based fibers are growing in popularity because of their softness and being environmentally friendly.

Fill material

What goes inside the shell matters greatly, too. Cotton, wool, plant-based fibers and down are the most common fill materials.

Cotton is used in lighter weight comforters.

is used in lighter weight comforters. Wool is an excellent insulator and best for cold climates.

is an excellent insulator and best for cold climates. Plant-based fibers are excellent for allergies and wick away moisture.

are excellent for allergies and wick away moisture. Duck and goose down fill provide extra warmth and bulk, but can be expensive and cause problems for people allergic to down.

provide extra warmth and bulk, but can be expensive and cause problems for people allergic to down. Down alternatives exist, made from polyester, but the quality of these varies greatly.

Stitching

How a Kohl’s comforter set is stitched together can make a big difference in how tightly the fill is held, which affects warmth and durability. Look for tighter, high-quality stitching that keeps the fill from shifting.

How much you can expect to spend on Kohl’s comforter sets

Kohl’s carries a wide variety of comforter sets, and the price is based on the mattress size, material used, brand name and whether accessories such as shams are included. Most Kohl’s comforter sets cost from $100-$500, with most $100-$250. Some basic comforters for twin and twin XL mattresses run $50-$100, and there are some luxury sets approaching $1,000.

Kohl’s comforter sets FAQ

What is the difference between a comforter and a duvet?

A. The term “comforter” is often used interchangeably in the U.S., but a comforter is a single piece of bed linen. A duvet is two pieces, with both an insert and a cover. They perform similar functions, but are two distinct pieces of bedding.

Is a twin comforter the same as a twin XL comforter?

A. Comforters often are sold to accommodate two mattress sizes. A popular combination is twin/twin XL. Another common combination is full/queen. Always double-check the manufacturer’s dimensions with your mattress to ensure full coverage.

What are the best Kohl’s comforter sets to buy?

Top Kohl’s comforter set

Koolaburra By UGG Romy Faux Fur Comforter Set

What you need to know: This complete set including shams is from a high-quality brand and has the comfort to back it up.

What you’ll love: It’s soft and will keep you extra warm on cold nights. It has faux fur on one side and a Sherpa lining on the other. The neutral color pattern goes with practically any bedroom décor.

What you should consider: It’s difficult to wash in a traditional washer due to its bulkiness and likely will need to be dry cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top Kohl’s comforter set for money

The Big One Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

What you need to know: This reversible comforter provides the look and feel of higher-priced alternatives.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, yet warm and comfortable. It is hypoallergenic, with a brushed finish and stain release. The square stitching pattern keeps the fill in place. It’s made of polyester and machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some users said it didn’t hang over the edges of the mattress very far.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Sonoma Goods For Life Lagos Tufted Seersucker Comforter Set

What you need to know: This smartly designed set comes with two 20-by-26-inch shams.

What you’ll love: It’s made of polyester and has polyester fill for extra warmth. It comes with two matching shams in all basic mattress sizes. It’s made from certified chemical-free sustainable materials.

What you should consider: The comforter’s texture is a bit rough compared to what some consumers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

