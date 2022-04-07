Which pink bed sheets are best?

Pink bed sheets are a bright, fun way of adding a little personality to your bedroom. There are several shades to choose from and various materials that affect the looks just as much as the feel of the sheets. Sheet sets don’t include everything — you’ll still need to decide on a comforter or duvet.

The best pink sheets are California Design Den Combed Cotton Sateen Weave Sheet Set. It comes in all bed sizes and uses soft and breathable 400 thread count cotton.

What to know before you buy pink bed sheets

Size

Pink bed sheets fall into the same standard sizes as all bedding: twin, full, queen and king. As long as you know what size your mattress is, purchasing a like sheet set should fit perfectly. However, there are two exceptions to be aware of. The first is if you have a size variant such as California king, which is narrower and longer than a standard king, which means the standard size won’t fit. The other exception is when buying sheets known to shrink in the wash. Generally, it’s best to avoid such sheets, but if your heart is set on them, consider purchasing a size up — it may not fit exactly, but it’s better to be a little too big than not to fit at all.

Mattress depth

Another dimension to consider when sheet shopping is the depth of your mattress. Any size mattress can have a variety of depths, and bedsheets are sized to accommodate this. Standard depth is 7-9 inches, deep mattresses are 9-15 inches and extra-deep mattresses are 16-22 inches. Deeper than necessary sheets can always be tucked under, so err on the side of caution.

What to look for in quality pink bed sheets

Material

Pink bed sheets are made of a variety of materials, most commonly cotton, linen and microfiber.

Cotton is the most common material thanks to its softness, breathability, moisture-wicking properties and relative affordability. There are dozens of cotton options, including Egyptian and jersey.

is the most common material thanks to its softness, breathability, moisture-wicking properties and relative affordability. There are dozens of cotton options, including Egyptian and jersey. Linen is expensive but one of the most durable options. It has the unique property of becoming softer over time without becoming weaker. If properly maintained, it can last for decades.

is expensive but one of the most durable options. It has the unique property of becoming softer over time without becoming weaker. If properly maintained, it can last for decades. Microfiber is made from one of a variety of ultra-short length synthetic fibers, most commonly polyester. It’s among the more affordable and hypoallergenic materials, but it doesn’t breathe, so it can get toasty.

Thread count

Everyone thinks that higher thread counts immediately equal softer sheets, and this is true, to an extent. The sweet spot is a count of around 500 — anything more than this and your sheets start to feel stiff.

Smart tag

Smart tags are one of those ideas that make you stand back and say, “why didn’t they think of this sooner?” It’s a label on each side of the fitted sheet that says “short” or “long” so you never have to restart your bed-making process.

How much you can expect to spend on pink bed sheets

Pink bed sheets can be found anywhere from $20 to thousands of dollars. Most sheets cost $100 or less with sheets entering expensive territory around $150-$200.

Pink bed sheets FAQ

Should I buy pink sheets in a set or individually?

A. In most situations, it’s best to buy sheets in a set. If you’re just getting started, it’s cheaper to buy them together. If you’re replacing one sheet because of damage, the others won’t be far behind, so you may as well replace them all. The only situation where you want to buy pink sheets separately is if you want to go for a two-tone look using different shades of pink. Even then, you may still be able to find such a set if you look hard enough.

How should I wash pink bed sheets?

A. Most pink bed sheets are machine-washable and -dryable, but materials require different water temperatures and cycles to prevent damage, and a few need to be air-dried. Make sure to wash them separately or with other light colors. Some of the more delicate materials may need to be dry cleaned, though this is rare.

What are the best pink bed sheets to buy?

Top pink bed sheets

California Design Den Combed Cotton Sateen Weave Sheet Set

What you need to know: These feel luxurious without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: These are available in solid pink or a pink and blue floral design. They’re made of breathable and soft cotton with a thread count of 400 and deep pockets for a tight fit on any mattress. They come in all standard and a few variant sizes.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the level of softness. Others had issues with tearing after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink bed sheets for the money

Amazon Basics Kid’s Sheet Set

What you need to know: These are more comfortable than the price tag suggests.

What you’ll love: These are available in a variety of pink shades and designs, including light pink and pink with unicorns. They’re made of soft microfiber polyester, which is comfortable for use in all seasons. These are machine-washable and -dryable and independently certified to meet safety and environmental standards.

What you should consider: Not all designs are available in all sizes. The microfiber construction means a limited amount of breathability, which can lead to overheating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Merryfeel Linen Sheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are pricey but ultra-comfy.

What you’ll love: The soft pink matches the softness of these linen sheets and they come in queen and king sizes. The environmentally friendly linen bag they ship in is reusable for storage and moving. They’re machine-washable but need to be air-dried.

What you should consider: These are among the priciest sheets. Some consumers had issues with the sheets shrinking after being washed, even if they followed the care instructions exactly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

