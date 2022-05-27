Which satin pillowcases are best?

Satin pillowcases are a beneficial alternative to cotton. They work to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and creases in the skin and provide many hair and skin benefits.

Satin pillowcases are naturally moisture-wicking and the satin is specially stitched to prevent friction. These pillowcases are easy to clean and allow for a luxurious sleeping experience. When purchasing a satin pillowcase, consider its size, breathability and how it secures the pillow when closing.

If you’re looking for a luxurious, wrinkle-preventing and hair-detangling breathable and natural satin pillowcase, the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a satin pillowcase

Closure

Before purchasing a satin pillowcase, consider its method of closure. A satin pillowcase with a zippered closure secures the pillowcase with no chance of it slipping out. If you toss and turn in your sleep, it’s in your best interest to purchase a satin pillowcase that features fold closure rather than a zipper. The folding closure doesn’t do as good of a job at securing the pillow inside the pillowcase, but it eliminates the chances of laying on the zipper in discomfort if the pillow is turned over during sleep.

Size

Pillowcases offer various sizes to fit different bedding. For example, if you have a queen-size bed and pillows, purchase queen-size satin pillowcases. Pillowcases that are too small won’t fully cover the pillow, while pillowcases that are too large cause the pillow to slip around and the case to slip off. The dimensions of the pillowcase should be listed in the product description. Users should know the measurements of their pillows before purchasing pillowcases to make sure they’ll be a good fit.

Breathability

The best satin pillowcases are breathable. If a specific pillowcase is breathable, it’s noted that it easily regulates temperature somewhere in the product description. Due to a polyblend mixture, satin typically provides a breathable space for your head to rest, unlike that of some cotton pillowcases. A satin pillowcase that’s breathable allows for the best sleep year-round.

What to look for in a quality satin pillowcase

Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic pillowcases are very common when searching for satin pillowcases. Not to be confused with silk, not all satin pillowcases are hypoallergenic. Depending on the blend of materials, satin pillowcases don’t work to eliminate allergens. Before purchasing a satin pillowcase, make sure the specific pillowcase you’re considering is hypoallergenic.

Skin and hair benefits

Satin pillowcases feature natural benefits for the skin and hair. The blend of materials is stitched in such a way so it works to detangle the hair and leave it feeling softer. Satin has also been known to prevent hair loss as well as benefit the skin. These pillowcases are said to reduce the look of wrinkles and may even help eliminate acne.

Moisture-wicking

Unlike cotton, satin pillowcases feature natural moisture-wicking properties that keep the natural balance of moisture in the skin and hair. This allows the pillowcase to be a breathable option that can keep the user cool when sleeping. Due to this natural ability, the friction of the pillow is reduced, allowing the hair to remain smooth rather than frizzy.

How much you can expect to spend on a satin pillowcase

A quality satin pillowcase costs anywhere from $8-$35, depending on the material quality and the size of the pillowcase. A hypoallergenic pillowcase made with high-quality material may be priced higher.

Satin pillowcase FAQ

Is silk better than satin?

A. There are many benefits to both silk and satin when discussing pillowcases. While silk is naturally hypoallergenic, satin is known to be softer. Though silk is more expensive, it’s the most natural, as satin often features a polyester blend of multiple materials. The best pillowcase for your needs depends on your preference.

What’s the recommended way to clean a satin pillowcase?

A. The best way to clean a satin pillowcase to preserve its quality and effectiveness is to wash it in cold water. When washing satin pillowcases, users should use gentle non-toxic detergent and dry on a low heat cycle.

What are the best satin pillowcases to buy?

Top satin pillowcase

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

What you need to know: This satin pillowcase comes in four colors and works to prevent hair frizz.

What you’ll love: This pillowcase is breathable and is naturally hypoallergenic. It includes one pillowcase per purchase and is mostly used to improve the texture of the hair. The pillowcase features a soft and luxurious feel. It’s known to reduce the formation of wrinkles.

What you should consider: Users have noticed the colors to be different in real life than on the website, and they’re easily damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top satin pillowcase for the money

Shop Bedding Luxury Satin Pillowcases

What you need to know: These satin pillowcases come in multiple colors and sizes to fit your bed.

What you’ll love: These pillowcases are made with breathable fabric that can be used year-round to provide the optimal temperature. They’re soft, reduce wrinkles and work to smooth the hair. These pillowcases are machine-washable for convenience when cleaning. They feature a foldover zipper closure to keep the pillow securely in place and without causing discomfort.

What you should consider: Since these pillowcases are blended with polyester, they don’t feature the same skin benefits as an all-satin pillowcase would.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Morning Glamour Satin Standard Pillowcases

What you need to know: These satin pillowcases come in a set of two and are available in many different color and pattern designs.

What you’ll love: These pillowcases are breathable and work to reduce friction in the hair, leaving it less frizzy. They reduce the formation of wrinkles and leave hair looking and feeling healthier. They’re soft, silky and lightweight. They feature a back flap that’s used to keep the pillow from moving around in the case, and they’re machine-washable.

What you should consider: Users have noted that the back flap doesn’t do as good of a job as containing and securing the pillow as an pillowcase with a zipper does.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

