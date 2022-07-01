Which cooling mattress toppers are best?

Are you sick of waking up in the night feeling boiling hot? Or are you having trouble drifting off to sleep because you feel too warm? With a cooling mattress topper, you can feel cooler at night without replacing your whole mattress.

The trouble is finding the best cooling mattress topper for the task at hand. Once you learn more about the best materials and levels of ventilation to help keep you cool, it’s easier to pick a good topper. The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper is a great choice due to its comfort and cool-touch cover.

What to know before you buy a cooling mattress topper

Materials

Although you can find cooling mattress toppers made from other materials, arguably the most effective is gel-infused memory foam. Gel foams are designed to release trapped heat and improve airflow, keeping the sleeper at a more comfortable temperature through the night. Some cheap cooling mattress toppers are made from breathable synthetic down. These can feel cooler than mattress toppers made from more densely packed insulating synthetic down, but they’re still relatively cozy to sleep on, so they aren’t the best choice unless you’re on a tight budget.

Ventilation

In addition to the improved airflow from gel-infused foam, some cooling mattress toppers have regular holes in them to improve ventilation. This lets the heat created by your body be released through the holes, while a supply of fresh air can make its way through the topper. Mattress toppers with holes should still be just as comfortable as those without, especially if the mattress underneath is still adequately supportive.

Size

Cooling mattress toppers are available in all standard mattress sizes, from twin at the small end to California king at the large end. It’s important that you buy a mattress topper the same size as your bed to get a good fit — if it’s too large, it will hang off the edges of your mattress, and if it’s too small, you’ll have parts of your mattress that aren’t covered by the topper.

What to look for in a quality cooling mattress topper

Secure fit

Some mattress toppers have straps that you can secure around the corners of the mattress to help keep the topper in place. If your chosen topper doesn’t have straps, a good sheet should help it stay where it should — just make sure it’s deep enough to encapsulate the mattress and the topper.

Thickness

The thickness of a mattress topper won’t make a difference to its cooling properties, but it will make a difference to its comfort. Most cooling mattress toppers are between 2 and 4 inches thick. If your mattress isn’t as comfortable as you’d like, choose the thickest topper you can afford.

Washability

Synthetic down mattress toppers are completely machine washable. While you can’t wash memory foam toppers, some have removable covers that are machine washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooling mattress topper

You can buy cheap cooling mattress toppers for around $50, while the most expensive, made from high-end cooling memory foam, can cost as much as $500. The majority cost less than $200, however.

Cooling mattress topper FAQ

How can I keep cool at night?

A. In addition to using a cooling mattress topper, there are other methods to help you feel cooler at night. On hot days, keep your windows and blinds closed during the day and only open your windows up once the temperature outside is lower than the temperature in your home. Try freezing a washcloth to use as a cold compress or freezing a bottle of water to cool the bed around you — though wrap it in a sheet or towel to keep it from sweating as it melts. Don’t exercise close to bedtime, as this will raise your core temperature, and consider taking a cool shower before bed.

Do cooling mattress toppers work?

A. This depends on what you expect from your cooling mattress topper. Although cooling mattress toppers can help you feel cooler at night, especially if your mattress sleeps hot, they don’t actively cool you at night. So, those expecting an icy cool surface to sleep on may be disappointed. If you simply want a sleeping surface that’s cooler than your current mattress to sleep on, it might do the trick.

What’s the best cooling mattress topper to buy?

Top cooling mattress topper

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper

What you need to know: Experience extreme comfort and effective cooling in the same package — ideal for buyers who don’t mind spending top dollar for a top-quality product.

What you’ll love: The mattress is 3 inches thick, has a washable cooling cover and has a medium firmness that is good for most sleeping styles. It comes in sizes twin to California king.

What you should consider: The cooling effect comes from the cover only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooling mattress topper for the money

Subrtex 2 Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam

What you need to know: This is an affordable memory foam mattress topper that’s great for anyone on a limited budget.

What you’ll love: The cooling powers come from gel-infused memory foam plus holes for ventilation. There’s a variety of sizes and thicknesses to choose from.

What you should consider: Some users find it too firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BedStory Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What you need to know: With added bamboo charcoal, this is an excellent choice for anyone worried about their topper staying fresh.

What you’ll love: The topper is gel-infused and breathable to help users stay cooler at night. It has a removable, washable cover and three thicknesses.

What you should consider: The topper can slide around on the mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

