BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash has resigned.

The Buffalo Public School Board of Education unanimously accepted Dr. Cash’s resignation at a Wednesday evening work session.

Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services Dr. Tonja Williams will serve as interim superintendent.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

ORIGINAL

The Buffalo Board of Education will meet for a Wednesday afternoon work session.

The board is expected to discuss executive affairs, finance and operations.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

Watch live in the video player above.