BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash has resigned.
The Buffalo Public School Board of Education unanimously accepted Dr. Cash’s resignation at a Wednesday evening work session.
Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services Dr. Tonja Williams will serve as interim superintendent.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
ORIGINAL
The Buffalo Board of Education will meet for a Wednesday afternoon work session.
The board is expected to discuss executive affairs, finance and operations.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.
Watch live in the video player above.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.