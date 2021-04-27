The best PC gaming chair

If you have hardwood floors, consider investing in a computer mat to protect floors from your computer gaming chair’s wheels.

Computer gaming chairs

Whether you’re running dungeons or doing dailies, you must be comfortable during your quest. Upgrading your PC gaming chair can make a world of difference, especially if you’d like an ergonomic gaming setup.

Because PC gamers may spend prolonged periods sitting, gaming chairs feature comfortable, supportive designs. Some gaming chairs, for example, have contoured seatbacks with lumbar support, while others include adjustable arms or headrests.

If you’re ready to level up with a new computer gaming chair, we invite you to take a look at this updated buying guide.

Things to consider before buying a computer gaming chair

Office chairs vs. gaming chairs

If you’re wondering what the main differences are between office chairs and gaming chairs, it’s mostly design.

Most gaming chairs’ style comes from racing or bucket seats seen in vehicles, and the design supports users from the headrest down to the knees. Many gaming chairs include advanced lumbar support or footrests.

On the other hand, office chairs are available in various designs, many of which appear similar to gaming chairs, though this may not be their intention. They’re supportive, but some gamers feel they lack the structure and support of gaming chairs.

Shipping

Computer gaming chairs are large, bulky items. Some chairs ship in multiple boxes, so they’re able to fit through doorways and hallways.

Given the sizes of these boxes, manufacturers may require scheduled deliveries. You can just select a shipping day for the package to be left at your home in some situations.

In other situations, you’ll select a shipping day so that you’re available to sign for the box. If you’re not home when it arrives, you’ll need to contact the delivery service or manufacturer to either reschedule the shipping day or pick it up from the warehouse.

Assembly

Gaming chairs are rarely delivered already assembled, which means consumers are responsible for putting them together.

Fortunately, many computer gaming chairs are quick and easy to assemble. BestOffice Ergonomic Gaming Chair, for example, takes a mere 15 minutes to assemble. However, if you don’t feel like building the chair yourself, you can hire a pro to handle the job.

These chairs often come with Allen keys or wrenches for quick assembly out of the box. Others may call for essential tools, namely Phillips or slot head screwdrivers.

Cost of gaming chairs

Affordable gaming chairs with basic features cost $60-$150. Mid-range chairs with better support and construction run between $150-$250. Premium gaming chairs with high-quality construction cost $300-$700.

Features of computer gaming chairs

Support

Gaming chairs usually have ergonomic designs and provide a high level of support in the neck and lumbar regions. Also, they often have firm seat cushions and chair backs. The firmness makes these areas less prone to sagging and may contribute to longer lifespans.

Some computer gaming chairs, such as GTRacing Gaming Chair, have removable or adjustable neck and lumbar pillows. This allows gamers to customize their support level in these areas, including replacing these pillows with better ones.

Adjustable features

The vast majority of computer gaming chairs have adjustable features. These often include tilt as well as adjustable height and armrests. In most designs, these features are easy to adjust with buttons or pedals.

Many gaming chairs have reclining features, such as the VITESSE Gaming Chair, which reclines to 180 degrees. Some designs let you lock the chair back into a permanent reclining position as well.

Material

Computer gaming chairs utilize a PU leather cover, such as this Dowinx Gaming Chair, more often than not. Several designs also have mesh, cloth, or faux suede accents.

As far as inside materials go, a combination of foam and polyester fills gaming chairs. There are a few premium designs that incorporate memory foam or memory gel into seats or armrests.

Footrest

Several computer gaming chairs are equipped with slide-out footrests, as seen on this Flash Furniture X30 Gaming Chair. For the most part, footrests are just about as wide as the seats of gaming chairs.

A desirable feature for gaming chairs is footrests, but they’re not a premium feature. It’s common for mid-range gaming chairs to have them.

Best computer gaming chairs

Best gaming chairs under $150

Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair

This affordable design includes a no-noise, 360-degree swivel wheels that won’t scratch floors. It earns praise for its adjustable head and lumbar support, which is on par with pricier chairs.

Homall High Back Swivel Task Chair

The updated design of this bestselling chair includes a gas lift for smooth height adjustments and a reinforced steel frame. It’s available in nine color schemes.

HEALGEN Reclining Gaming Chair

With a broader seat and pull-out footrest, this gaming chair is ideal for gamers that like to sit back while they play. The chair has cushioned armrests and offers a reclining angle to 135 degrees.

Best gaming chairs $150 to $300

RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair

Appreciated by many e-sports gamers, this gaming chair has contoured support, and the padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines.

Neo Licensed Massage Gaming Chair and Footrest

These Marvel-themed gaming chairs have plenty of bells and whistles, including high-density molded foam, a lumbar massager and a wider seat. It’s available with or without the footrest.

AutoFull E-Sports Gaming Chair

Suitable for longer gaming sessions, this comfortable gaming chair has a thicker backrest and seat cushion for more support. It also has a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

Best gaming chairs over $300

Vertagear SL5000

The updated design of this gaming chair is compatible with a wireless RGB LED kit, which offers an immersive experience with interactive audio and gameplay sync.

AKRacing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair

This premium computer gaming chair doesn’t disappoint since it’s built to last with high-quality materials and has a heavy-duty gas lift. It’s backed by a five-year warranty.

