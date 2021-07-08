Best Samsung earbuds

Samsung provides a free guide online to clean its earbuds, so users can always have high-quality performance without earwax or dirt clogging up the sound.

Which Samsung earbuds are best?

Earbuds offer a user unparalleled movement and portability for easy listening to music, movies or podcasts anywhere at all without the worry of storing a larger set of headphones. Available with a fully wired connection, a wireless connection or a hybrid Bluetooth device, earbuds offer versatility that extends in every direction. Samsung is a trusted brand of electronics that has some of the best earbuds available on the market. Finding the right pair for a specific group of needs can still be a hard choice. With so many options offered by Samsung, knowing which earbuds are the right fit takes some time.

Samsung earbuds features to consider

Knowing how you’ll use your earbuds and what those uses require can help make a more informed decision

Wired vs. wireless connection

A consumer’s biggest choice is between a traditional wired pair of earbuds and Bluetooth-connected wireless ones. Wired headphones offer the advantage of never needing to be charged and more affordable prices. Wireless headphones provide more mobility and more portability but usually have a higher price tag. Samsung has a wider selection of Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Comfort

The comfort of a pair of earbuds adds significant value, especially for extended use throughout the day. Some earbuds have ergonomically fitted designs to sit in the ear for long periods without discomfort. Some Samsung earbuds come with multiple rubber fitting sizes to perfectly fit any ear.

Durability

For active users, the need for sweat, water and dust resistance is massive. The more durable a pair of earbuds, the longer they can last. It can also make storage in a backpack or gym bag easier without the risk of damage. Many Samsung wireless earbuds come with a portable charging case that can make for easy and safe storage.

Audio quality

Audio quality is always a top priority when listening to music or a podcast on earbuds. While most Samsung products offer a basic level of clear sound, the more expensive offerings from the company provide a much higher quality of audio. Most Samsung products provide robust and heavy bass for techno and EDM listeners.

Built-in microphone

For users who make constant calls or need the earbuds for videoconferences, having a built-in microphone ensures no need for a separate device or disconnects from the computer or phone. Microphone quality varies wildly by the device, with some having completely clear sound while others sound muffled and soft.

Battery life

For Bluetooth-connected earbuds, battery life can be the difference between one pair or another. Earbuds tend to have a much shorter battery life than on or over-ear Bluetooth headphones, but that does not mean there are no options that offer several hours of playtime without the need for a recharge. Samsung earbuds offer a range between 6 to 11 hours on a single charge depending on the model.

The best Samsung earbuds

Best of the best Samsung earbuds

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro, Bluetooth Earbuds

What you need to know: These comfortable fitting earbuds have top-notch audio quality, easy-to-use touch controls and water resistance for all active situations.

What you’ll love: They have up to 11 hours of battery life without stopping alongside a rapid recharge portable case that adds another 11 hours to the earbuds.

What you should consider: Some users report connectivity issues when pairing with Apple devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Samsung earbuds

Samsung Active InEar Headphones

What you need to know: These affordable, lightweight earbuds have specific designs to stay put while being active or exercising.

What you’ll love: The built-in controls and microphone allow users to keep their phone in their pocket while out and about.

What you should consider: Despite water resistance, the earbuds do not have a long lifespan as durability issues prevent extended use over several months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These have high-quality sound, a comfortable fit and solid six-hour battery life.

What you’ll love: The active noise-cancellation technology keeps out noisy environments when listening to music.

What you should consider: Some uses have had connection issues when on a call with digital noise in the background and voice distortion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Earphones Tuned by AKG

What you need to know: These lightweight and affordable earbuds have a comfortable fit and solid audio quality.

What you’ll love: These headphones come with an attachable USB-C adaptor to work with newer models of Android devices that no longer support a headphone jack.

What you should consider: They lack customizable audio features and are not the most durable earbuds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AKG N200 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

What you need to know: These sturdy Bluetooth-connected earbuds have great sound quality and easy-to-use built-in controls.

What you’ll love: They have 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, allowing for all-day listening without interruption. More affordable than its Galaxy counterparts.

What you should consider: The braided cable on a Bluetooth device allows for a touch control bar but can be inconvenient for those who want an authentic wireless experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These well-rounded wireless earbuds include a rapid-charging portable case and touch controls built-in to the buds.

What you’ll love: They have one external and two internal microphones to pick up the clearest voice possible on a voice or video call.

What you should consider: Some users report durability issues with the earbuds not handling high-impact drops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

