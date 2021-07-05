Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
India Walton-Byron Brown Buffalo mayor race
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
News 4 Investigates
Primary Election Results
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Destination NY
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame
Romania’s monument ‘ambulance’ races to save country’s past
After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern
Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram 📸
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Smart Home
The best smart home devices
Trending Now
Watch News 4 Now
Bar owners, fans prepare for Blue Jays return to Canada: ‘This experience will go down in the Buffalo history books’
Video
4 Warn Weather
14 people shot in Buffalo over holiday weekend
Video
Two men in serious condition after East Side shooting
Video
Buffalo Police carry on Lt. Craig Lehner’s memory through scholarship fund
Video
Erie County Free Week begins at the Albright-Knox
Video
Neighborhood left shaken after multiple explosives found in North Tonawanda home
Video
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, 24, dies after fireworks mishap
Video
Chautauqua County man charged after complaint about fireworks
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo